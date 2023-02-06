‘The only deal in town’ – Welsh Government urges unions to accept new pay offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘The only deal in town’ – Welsh Government urges unions to accept new pay offer

By Press Association
February 6, 2023, 12:02 pm
A pay offer for NHS workers is the ‘only deal in town’, the Welsh Government has said (Jacob King/PA)
A pay offer for NHS workers is the 'only deal in town', the Welsh Government has said (Jacob King/PA)

The Welsh Government has urged health unions to accept the new pay deal for staff, calling it “the only deal in town”.

Unions representing NHS workers in Wales have largely suspended industrial action while they consult members on the new offer, which was made on Friday.

Unite was the only NHS union staging walkouts in Wales on Monday.

Asked if she hopes the suspension of industrial action by unions is the “light at the end of the tunnel”, Welsh health minister Eluned Morgan told the PA news agency: “I do hope so, but obviously the final decision will be by the members of these unions. But I think what’s important is that they understand that this is the only deal in town.

“The end of the financial year is coming very soon, and obviously the money disappears at the end of the financial year so there is an issue for people to consider there.

“So I do hope that people recognise that we’ve worked really hard on this, that we are restricted in how much we can offer because of the money we get from the UK Government.

“And I do think that there’s a lesson here for the UK Government – UK Government needs to understand that, in order to get any kind of deal, you need to sit down, you need to talk and you need to listen.

“They’re not doing any of that, and I would encourage them to do that.”

Negotiations resulted in a new pay offer from the Welsh Government for 2022/23 of an additional 3% increase, unions said.

The GMB was due to hold a strike on Monday, while members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) were set to walk out on Monday and Tuesday.

The two unions announced on Friday that their action in Wales would be suspended, although their members in England would go ahead with strikes on the same days.

A strike by physiotherapists in Wales on Tuesday has also been called off.

Meanwhile, the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) said a strike by its members across Wales will not go ahead and it is suspending action short of a strike planned for February 7-14 while it consults members on the new offer.

But Unite said it would be “disingenuous” to suspend strike action, saying a deal is “tantalisingly close”.

The union’s general secretary, Sharon Graham, told the PA news agency: “The reason that we’re still out in Wales is that it would be disingenuous for us to put an offer to pause the strike in the full knowledge the offer was going to get rejected.

“What we want is not a sticking plaster – we want to have a deal on the table that will be accepted.

“I spoke to the health minister in Wales on a number of occasions yesterday; we’re tantalisingly close.

“The sticking point really is (of the) the extra 3% – half of it is on non-consolidated, so therefore it’s a one-off payment.

“And what we’re simply asking is to put more of that on the wages, so that people have that forever, it’s in their pay packet, because that will address some of the concerns.”

Asked about Unite, Baroness Morgan said: “Unite now, having failed to call off their strike action, obviously are no longer part of the negotiation.

“So the negotiations continue with the other unions, but they are now not formally a part of that negotiation.

“Obviously, we would like and we’re always ready to continue talking with them. But I’ve been absolutely clear with Unite that there is no more money.”

Jason Killens, chief executive of the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: “While we recognise that RCN and GMB colleagues have taken the decision to postpone strike action in light of a revised offer from Welsh Government, at this stage we are still facing a two-day strike by Unite members, which will inevitably result in significant pressure on our services today and tomorrow.

“We understand the reasons for strike action and thank the Welsh Government for their commitment to finding a resolution which has got us this far.

“That said, with two days of action still planned by Unite, we would ask the public to think very carefully before calling 999.

“Our services will be significantly affected and, while Unite has agreed some exemptions, we will have very limited ability to respond to any call that is not immediately life-threatening.

“This means that you may need to take a loved one to hospital if it’s safe to do so. People can help us by only calling 999 in a life or limb-threatening emergency or where there really is no other option.

“Please use NHS 111 Wales as your first port of call, or consider visiting your nearest minor injuries unit, where there is no need for an appointment, your local pharmacy or your GP.”

