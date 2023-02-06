Apprenticeships to be showcased alongside degrees on Ucas website

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Apprenticeships to be showcased alongside degrees on Ucas website

By Press Association
February 6, 2023, 3:38 pm
The Ucas hub will display the different routes (Alamy/PA)
Young people will be able to apply for apprenticeships alongside degrees through the university admissions service.

From this autumn, school and college leavers will be able to explore apprenticeship opportunities alongside undergraduate courses via the Ucas website so they can decide between their options in the same place.

Prospective students will then be able to apply for apprenticeships through Ucas, and employers will be able to manage applications for their apprenticeship vacancies through the service, from autumn 2024.

Under the plans, the Education Secretary hopes to develop a “one-stop shop” where young people can compare a range of occupations, training and education opportunities available to them.

The Government will collaborate with Ucas to share vacancy information collated through its Find an Apprenticeship Service to ensure as many apprenticeship vacancies are advertised through the Ucas hub as possible.

It comes after a previous Ucas survey suggested that half of students looking to apply to higher education are interested in apprenticeships, but many struggle to access the relevant information they need.

The Ucas hub will display the different routes – both undergraduate courses and apprenticeships – into a single career destination side-by-side.

It is hoped that thousands more young people will benefit from a wider choice of options by opening up the service to apprenticeship opportunities.

Clare Marchant, chief executive of Ucas, said: “Presenting students with all their choices in one place will not only transform the apprenticeship offering but create real parity by putting these options side-by-side with undergraduate courses.”

She added: “Today’s announcement by the Department for Education shows the commitment to deliver a clear, accessible and joined-up service that will help students discover, decide and apply in one place, enabling them to achieve their future careers aspirations.”

Announcing the plans, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: “My apprenticeship was my golden ticket. It gave me a unique insight into how a business operated, from the shop floor to the boardroom. I learnt the skills that businesses truly value and it launched my career in international business.

“This National Apprenticeship Week I hope more people learn about the incredible opportunities available in everything from engineering to accountancy, healthcare to gaming software development.

“Whatever career goals you aspire to, they can be achieved through an apprenticeship which go up to masters degree level.”

Kevin Gilmartin, post-16 specialist at the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “We welcome the steps being taken to allow young people to search and apply for apprenticeships through Ucas.

“It’s crucial that school and college leavers are well informed about the full range of options available to them and showcasing apprenticeships alongside degrees seems a sensible approach.

“In order to make this work, there needs to be more resources and support for schools and colleges to be able to deliver guidance from expert careers advisers who are familiar with the complex apprenticeships landscape.”

Mr Gilmartin added: “If schools and colleges are not better supported to deliver this, then the worthy ambition of fully informing all students of the entire range of occupations, training and education opportunities available to them is dead in the water.”

Jane Hickie, chief executive of the Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP), said: “Accessing information about apprenticeships can be confusing and complicated at times.

“That’s why we’re delighted to see that Ucas will expand their apprenticeship service to match potential apprentices with vacancies.

“This could be a gamechanger, and alongside an enhanced talent finder function for employers, is much needed.”

