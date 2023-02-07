Flexible working will encourage older staff to stay in employment – MSPs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Remote and flexible working practices will encourage older workers to stay in the labour market for longer and could also improve employee wellbeing, a Holyrood committee has said.

The Covid-19 Recovery Committee said employers should invest in mental wellbeing services in order to improve economic activity.

The committee’s inquiry, which began at the end of June last year, found that the pandemic and long Covid have not had a significant impact on levels of economic activity.

MSPs on the cross-party committee said they are disappointed that the Scottish Government’s plans for a Centre for Workplace Transformation were not delivered in 2022.

Siobhian Brown said support for employers is a ‘priority’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Siobhian Brown MSP said: “Whilst our report found the pandemic has not had a significant impact on economic inactivity levels, issues such as poor mental health and chronic illnesses, are part of the complex challenges to Scotland’s economic and social recovery from Covid-19.

“Increased partnership working between the Scottish Government and employers to support investment in employees’ wellbeing and embedding post-pandemic opportunities for flexible working is crucial to supporting more people into the labour market.

“Remote and flexible working practices could also support more disabled people and those living with chronic health or mental health conditions into the workforce, whilst also enabling older people to stay in the labour market for longer.

“It’s important that as a priority, the Scottish Government sets out what additional support it is providing for employers to develop practical resources to support the adoption of flexible working policies and share best practice, which are vital to improving Scotland’s economic activity levels.”