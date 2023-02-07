Average UK house price is more than £12,000 below August peak – index

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Average UK house price is more than £12,000 below August peak – index

By Press Association
February 7, 2023, 8:01 am
The average house price is now more than £12,000 below a peak seen in August last year, according to Halifax (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The average house price is now more than £12,000 below a peak seen in August last year, according to Halifax (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The average house price is now more than £12,000 below a peak seen in August last year, according to an index.

Halifax said the typical property value remained largely unchanged in January 2023 at £281,684, compared with December 2022.

It recorded 0.0% house price growth in January month-on-month, following monthly decreases of 1.3% in December and 2.4% in November.

Property values increased by 1.9% annually – the lowest level recorded over the past three years.

Back in August, the average UK house price was £293,992.

Kim Kinnaird, director, Halifax Mortgages, said: “The average house price is now around £12,500 (4.2%) below its peak in August last year, though it still remains some £5,000 higher than in January 2022 (£276,483).

“We expected that the squeeze on household incomes from the rising cost-of-living and higher interest rates would lead to a slower housing market, particularly compared to the rapid growth of recent years.

“As we move through 2023, that trend is likely to continue as higher borrowing costs lead to reduced demand.

“For those looking to get on or up the housing ladder, confidence may improve beyond the near-term.

“Lower house prices and the potential for interest rates to peak below the level being anticipated last year should lead to an improvement in home buying affordability over time.”

The slowdown in annual house price growth is reflected in most nations and regions across the UK, Halifax said.

The bank’s regional figures are based on the most recent three months of approved mortgage transactions due to smaller sample sizes.

This means they are not directly comparable to the annual house price growth rate for the UK as a whole for the month of January.

The annual rate of house price growth in Wales slowed from 6.0% in December to 2.0% in January, with a new average house price there of £210,275, down by nearly £14,000 from a peak of £224,210 in August.

The South West of England has also seen annual house price growth slow considerably, to 2.7% in January compared with 6.0% in December.

The average house price in the South West has dipped below £300,000 for the first time since March last year.

In Northern Ireland and Scotland the pace of annual growth has eased more slowly, Halifax said.

In Northern Ireland, annual house price growth eased from 7.1% in December to 6.9% in January and in Scotland it slowed from 3.3% in December to 2.4% in January.

In London, house prices stalled in January, with 0.0% growth, compared with a 2.9% increase in December.

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at estate agent Knight Frank, said: “Some discretionary demand has disappeared but most buyers need to move and have accepted the fact that a 13-year period of ultra-low rates is over.

“As budgets adjust to higher rates, we think prices will fall by 5% this year but offers are still exceeding the asking price in some areas.”

Nicky Stevenson, managing director at estate agent group Fine & Country said: “A month without a fall in house prices brings some much-needed stability to the property market, and will likely encourage more sellers to put their homes up for sale ahead of the traditionally busy springtime.”

Mark Harris, chief executive of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients, said: “There is encouraging news on the mortgage front with fixed-rate pricing continuing to edge downwards.

“While the days of sub-1% fixes are long gone, rates are beginning to look more palatable for borrowers, which should be a welcome boost for the housing market and encourage more to take the plunge.”

Steven Morris, director at Bristol-based mortgage broker, Advantage Financial Solutions, said: “Though the property market is still under pressure, the fixed-rate mortgage price war currently raging and the fact prices were flat in January shows there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

“Every time we apply for a fixed-rate for a customer, within no time it’s cheaper elsewhere.”

Here are average house prices in January and the annual change, according to Halifax:

– East Midlands, £234,946, 3.5%

– Eastern England, £333,426, 3.0%

– London, £530,396, 0.0%

– North East, £164,730, 3.1%

– North West, £222,715, 4.6%

– Northern Ireland, £183,935, 6.9%

– Scotland, £197,784, 2.4%

– South East, £387,716, 3.0%

– South West, £298,853, 2.7%

– Wales, £210,275, 2.0%

– West Midlands, £248,625, 5.9%

– Yorkshire and the Humber, £201,242, 4.9%

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Police are currently at the scene. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen jewellery shop cordoned off by police after break-in
2
Louise Garriock Shetland mum who is set to become a home economics teacher
Shetland mum lands dream teaching job – nearly 30 years after exam disappointment
3
Police tent covering the scene at Ives Road in Peterhead. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Two men for court after 52-year-old’s body found on Peterhead street
4
The A9 at Arpafeelie
Driver hit 111mph on A9 after getting news mum was sick
5
It could be good news for Aberdeen's Union Street but bad news for the Trinity Centre as Greggs plans a move onto the Granite Mile
Fresh blow for Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre as Greggs plans move onto Union Street
6
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
3
7
Allan Thompson, also known as Bates, as he looked when he was convicted of rape and now. Image: Northumbria Police/ Facebook.
Tyneside rapist relocated to Aberdeenshire for a year without police knowing
8
The video was played on a billboard in Times Square, New York. Image: Scott Anderson.
From Aberdeen to New York: Bar staff show off Granite City on Times Square…
9
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson in action in the 3-1 defeat of Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock
Loan star Leighton Clarkson can be Aberdeen’s game changer in No. 6 role, says…
10
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. The A82 got a surprise mention on a popular Canadian podcast, but the quotes will not be adorning a Visit Scotland billboard anytime soon. Picture shows; The A82 near Loch Ness and Canadian podcast host Steve Dangle. n/a. Supplied by Steve Dangle podcast/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The road around Loch Ness is now so bad it’s being slagged off on…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen rapist Stephen Kidd, from Peterculter, has been convicted Picture shows; Aberdeen rapist Stephen Kidd, from Peterculter. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
'Sinister and controlling' Aberdeen serial rapist jailed for 12 years
The case is being heard at Inverness Sheriff Court
Man had four knives and half a pair of garden shears to help him…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Duncan Trueland was convicted of possessing indecent images of children Picture shows; Duncan Trueland. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 09/01/2023
Terminally-ill paedophile could be spared jail due to 'basic' prison healthcare and 'unreliable' transport
Actors onstage during a production of The Rocky Horror Show
Check out which West End smash hits are heading for Aberdeen
14 August 2021. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, UK. This is from the Highland League Football match between Buckie Thistle FC and Deveronvale FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Hamish Munro of Buckie defence sets off an attack
Buckie stalwart Hamish Munro hoping for another silver lining
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle determined to make most of second chance in Scottish Cup at top-table…
Neah Evans was crowned world champion in the points race in October. Image: Alex Broadway/SWpix.com/Shutterstock (13469106ef)
Cycling: Neah Evans ready to mix it with the best at European Championships
Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald in action against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Aberdeen's centre-back signings have impressed - but real test will be away…
Natalie Erskine and Dazza Dowling take a trip to Fraserburgh to Eat the Town. Image: BBC Scotland
Macaroni pies and lobster gnocchi: BBC Scotland's Eat the Town puts Fraserburgh food in…
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Scott Fox. Image: Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers goalie Scott Fox enjoying return to action after ending poor run

Editor's Picks

Most Commented