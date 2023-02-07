UK aid becoming less focused on world’s poorest – development experts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK aid becoming less focused on world’s poorest – development experts

By Press Association
February 7, 2023, 9:02 am Updated: February 7, 2023, 12:46 pm
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in London (Yui Mok/PA)
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in London (Yui Mok/PA)

UK aid is becoming less targeted at the world’s poorest people, development experts have said.

Data for 2021 shows that the trend of moving money away from the least developed nations has accelerated, according to researchers at the Centre for Global Development (CGD).

The Government slashed the foreign aid budget from 0.7% to 0.5% of UK national income in 2021, as well as letting departments other than the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) use the pot.

The remaining aid budget has not been directed at those most in need. Instead, the average income of a recipient of UK aid has risen, according to the experts’ analysis.

Today, the typical recipient’s income is in line with the average income of the poorest 50% of the world’s people.

A decade ago, the typical recipient’s income came in at around the average for the poorest 30%.

The 2021 statistics also showed that the most drastic cuts to the UK’s bilateral aid hit the least developed and low-income countries, the researchers said.

Funding directed at these 47 nations plummeted by 40%, compared to a 17% drop for upper and middle income countries.

The trend is also being driven by recent governments enabling the Home Office and other departments, which are far less “pro-poor” than the FCDO, to spend more of the aid budget.

Previous analysis showed that spending by the Home Office on hosting refugees in the UK has soared, while bilateral aid to poor nations took a hit.

The FCDO’s share of the budget is not only declining, but the department itself is becoming less poverty-focused, according to the new research.

Ian Mitchell, a senior policy fellow at CGD, said: “Aid makes a bigger difference to peoples’ lives when their incomes are lower.

“But our analysis shows that, based on the latest official data for 2021 — the year in which the government made steep cuts — the trend of moving resources away from world’s poorest countries actually accelerated.

“The Government chose to protect spending on other areas, and failed to protect the world’s poorest countries.”

Mr Mitchell and report co-author Sam Hughes called on development minister Andrew Mitchell to reverse this trend and refocus UK aid on the poorest 40% in the global income distribution.

A Government spokesperson said: “The UK remains one of the largest global aid donors, spending more than £11 billion in aid in 2021, with least developed and other low-income countries accounting for over 50% of the UK’s bilateral country-specific ODA (official development assistance) spend in that same year.

“We remain committed to spending 0.7% of gross national income on ODA once the fiscal situation allows.”

