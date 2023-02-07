Hospital bed-blocking figures fall slightly from record high

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The number of hospital beds blocked by patients who were ready for discharge fell slightly in December from record levels the previous month.

Latest figures from Public Health Scotland (PHS) show there were an average of 1,878 delayed discharge patients in hospital in December.

This is a decrease of 4% from 1,977 in November, when the figures were at a record high.

The Scottish Government implemented measures to reduce delayed discharge in January as the NHS came under severe pressure.

In December, the median length of delays in hospital was 28 days, an increase of 22% on the previous four months.

The PHS report said the drop in bed blocking figures is likely to be due to annual effects.

It said: “This drop between November and December is likely to be a seasonal effect and has been seen each year since July 2016, when the current guidance came into place.”

Commenting on the figures, Conservative MSP Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “The impact of the SNP’s failure to eradicate delayed discharge – as they promised to do nearly eight years ago – is still being keenly felt in Scotland’s hospitals.

“It is soul-destroying for fit and healthy patients, who are ready to go home, to have to wait an average of four weeks before they can leave hospital.

“The number of bed days occupied has also spiralled over the last year on the SNP’s watch and that has a devastating knock-on effect for frontline health services.”

He reiterated calls for Health Secretary Humza Yousaf to be sacked.