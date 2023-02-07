Bosses of major banks defend branch closures to MPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bosses of major banks defend branch closures to MPs

By Press Association
February 7, 2023, 12:30 pm
Bosses of Britain’s biggest banks have insisted to the Treasury Committee that they remain committed to physical branches, following a string of recent closure announcements (Matt Crossick/PA)
Bosses of Britain’s biggest banks have insisted they remain committed to physical branches, after a string of recent closure announcements.

They also disagreed with suggestions that banks rely on customer inertia when it comes to accounts such as savings.

Speaking to the Treasury Committee about branch closures, Ian Stuart, chief executive of HSBC UK, said the bank is “absolutely committed to a physical footprint in the UK”.

He told the hearing: “We think it’s important, but we have to get it scaled properly for the long term.

“Customer behaviours started to change in 1982 with the advent of the cash machine. And it’s been on a journey from that point and it’s speeded up.

“And through the pandemic it accelerated, there’s no question that customers changed their banking behaviours.”

Mr Stuart said 98% of the bank’s transactions in December were digital.

Dame Alison Rose, chief executive of NatWest Group, said: “We’re seeing significant shifts in customer behaviour.

“But we recognise we need to look after all of our customers and make sure that we support particularly vulnerable customers.”

Lloyds Banking Group chief executive Charlie Nunn told MPs: “We remain very committed to our branch network.”

The bosses were also asked whether banks rely on customer inertia over moving accounts.

Matt Hammerstein, chief executive at Barclays UK, said: “I definitely refute the idea that we rely on inertia, I don’t think that’s in any way representative of the way we design products or the way we engage customers.”

He said customer feedback to Barclays suggested customers had lost their savings habits, and the bank had designed its product range to support them.

Mr Stuart told the MPs: “We actively reach out to customers.

“Five and a half million emails went out recently to customers… we’re actively trying to bring customers on to the good savings products that we’ve launched.”

Asked whether that was marketing, Mr Stuart said: “I think our products are very competitive.

“I would argue the vast majority of our customers do shop around.”

Mr Nunn told the hearing: “When you look at instant access savings, we see between 5% to 7% of all of our balances churning – moving between our competitors – every month. So it’s one of the most actively moved products or services that we have.”

The bosses were also asked about borrowers and the mortgage market after mortgage rates jumped last autumn amid market volatility.

Dame Alison said there was “huge disruption during the mini-budget when we saw gilts and the swap rate grow very quickly”.

She said that, while mortgage rates are coming down, the bank is helping customers to look at their balance sheets “and find the right answer for them”.

