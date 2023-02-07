Government to claw back funding not spent on teachers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government to claw back funding not spent on teachers

By Press Association
February 7, 2023, 4:01 pm
The Education Secretary announced the move on Tuesday (Danny Lawson/PA)
The Education Secretary announced the move on Tuesday (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Scottish Government will claw back money given to councils to maintain teacher numbers if it is used elsewhere.

Reports in recent months have suggested local authorities may be forced to cut teachers, support assistants and school hours due to budgetary concerns.

But Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville – along with the First Minister – said such a move would not be acceptable, vowing to put in place measures to stop any reduction in teacher numbers.

Shirley-Anne Somerville
The Education Secretary made the announcement on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Speaking to MSPs on Tuesday, Ms Somerville said if any of the £145.5 million earmarked for teachers and support staff in the next financial year was spent elsewhere, the Scottish Government would “withhold or recoup” funding.

Ms Somerville also announced plans to legislate for a minimum number of school hours per year to stop councils cutting class time to save money, using ministerial powers – subject to MSP approval.

“My immediate concern is the threat that the numbers of teachers and support staff may start to fall in the next financial year, as a result of council budget decisions,” she said.

“I wish to avoid such an outcome.”

The Education Secretary added that funding had been agreed with local councils to maintain the number of teachers and support staff and ensuring places for probationary teachers were available.

“In the year ahead, where these criteria are not met by a local authority, we will withhold or recoup funding that’s been given to local authorities for these purposes,” she said.

“I know this decision may not be welcomed by local government, but I have a very clear commitment to improve Scottish education, which we are making good progress (on).

“I’m firmly of the view we will not do that by having fewer teachers or support staff, or less time in schools.”

Scottish Tory education spokesman Stephen Kerr said the decision “destroys what little good faith still exists between councils and the Scottish Government”.

The announcement, he said, would lead to deep cuts that would impact on children, to things like swimming classes, after-school clubs and school meals.

“The Cabinet Secretary is responsible for making our country a poorer place to be a child and a young person,” he said.

“She won’t fight for them, all the evidence tells us that she doesn’t fight for children and young people’s interests around the cabinet table.

“Can she honestly say that this announcement will have a positive impact on children in Scotland?”

Stephen Kerr in Holyrood
Scottish Tory education Stephen Kerr said the announcement was making it ‘poorer’ to be a child in Scotland (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Ms Somerville said Mr Kerr and the Tories should come forward with cuts to services they would like to allow more funding to be given to local councils, adding: “Otherwise, this is bluster in the chamber and no benefit to children and young people.”

Michael Marra – Labour’s education spokesman – said there was “blind panic in the government and chaos in council chambers”.

He added that council chief executives have told members it was not possible to re-draw their budgets at this stage of the financial year.

“This statement is woeful, it offers zero clarity to parents, pupils, teachers or to taxpayers,” he added.

Ahead of the announcement, the joint presidential team at local authority body Cosla said: “The timing and approach of the Scottish Government’s latest move undermines the democratic mandate of local government and is a U-turn on previously agreed flexibilities for councils over their budgets.

“It is not the case that local government wants to cut any of our services; we have to work with the budgets we have and unless there is more funding, we are forced to make democratic decisions on priorities for the communities we serve.”

The statement added: “These latest asks and the government’s narrative demonstrates a government who does not fully value and respect local government’s role. Asks of this nature are addressing a symptom, not the cause.”

