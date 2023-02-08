Holyrood committee seeks views on parents’ return to work

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Holyrood committee is looking for the views of parents and employers on the return to work after having a child.

The Social Justice and Social Security Committee is currently in the early stages of an inquiry into the barriers faced by parents who want to re-enter the workforce.

Work carried out during visits in Glasgow, Ayrshire and the Outer Hebrides have shown up the impact of transport costs as well as the flexibility and access to council childcare and the provision of amenities in rural areas.

The committee is now looking to widen its work, and is particularly keen to hear from parents “facing circumstances that may be more challenging”, such as lone parents, those from an ethnic minority background, families with disabled children or young mothers.

Committee deputy convener Natalie Don said: “So far, this inquiry has taken the committee to Scotland’s cities, towns and rural areas.

The committee’s deputy convener Natalie Don urged parents to share their views (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“The feedback we have heard has been both heart-breaking and inspirational.

“We chose to launch this inquiry because we understood that times are difficult for parents, but we have heard and seen ideas of how things could be different.

“Now we want to ask people across Scotland for their thoughts on what changes could be made and what the priorities should be.

“If you are a parent, an employer or you provide support to parents and children, please share your views with us.

“Our thoughts will help shape our recommendations to the Scottish Government.”

The call for views will close on April 5.