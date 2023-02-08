NHS reforms will not work until chronic problems solved, MPs warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

NHS reforms will not work until chronic problems solved, MPs warn

By Press Association
February 8, 2023, 12:07 am
The Commons Public Accounts Committee criticised a trend towards ‘paralysis by analysis’ by the Government (Alamy/PA)
The Commons Public Accounts Committee criticised a trend towards ‘paralysis by analysis’ by the Government (Alamy/PA)

The latest NHS reforms will not work until the Government fixes systemic issues including record backlogs, staff shortages and “decrepit” buildings, MPs have warned.

The Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC) criticised a trend towards “paralysis by analysis” by the Government, which it accused of repeatedly reconsidering and delaying key interventions such as the NHS workforce plan and capital funding strategy.

The PAC said new regional authorities in England called integrated care systems (ICSs), the latest attempt to bring NHS and local government services together, have the potential to better prevent ill health.

But ICSs “will not succeed” unless the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) tackles the NHS’s multiple long-standing problems, according to the PAC’s report.

These include an elective care backlog which has topped seven million for the first time, severe workforce shortages in the NHS and social care, demand outweighing capacity, a crumbling NHS estate, and limits on funding.

National leadership is required to address these issues, the PAC said, while noting there is “a worrying lack of oversight in the new system”.

Dame Meg Hillier, chairwoman of the committee, said: “Staff shortages and the dire condition of the NHS estate pose a constant risk to patient safety.

“But Government seems paralysed, repeatedly rethinking and delaying crucial interventions and instead coming up with plans that do nothing to address the fundamental problems of funding and accountability.

“The ICS reforms have potential but there is no clear responsibility for ensuring that social care is properly integrated with health care or that patients will see the difference on the ground.

“Changes will not succeed if they are imposed on the NHS in its current state. Government needs to get a grip on the wider, full-blown health and social care crisis it allowed to develop from long before the pandemic.”

Dame Meg Hillier
Dame Meg Hillier in the House of Commons (Jessica Taylor/PA)

Tory PAC member Anne Marie Morris added: “While the ambition is right, the tool kit simply isn’t there to deliver on it.”

The committee urged the DHSC to set out the tangible benefits ICSs will bring to patients, and by when.

The department should also make good on its commitment to publish this year a much-delayed comprehensive NHS workforce plan and the forecasts underpinning it, it said.

With the cost of overdue maintenance work on the NHS estate rising by £4 billion over the last seven years to reach £9 billion, the PAC also called for a long-term strategy for capital to be published in early 2023.

Miriam Deakin, NHS Providers director of policy and strategy, said the PAC was “right to highlight that creating ICSs alone cannot address all of the major underlying problems across the national health and care system”.

She added: “To fulfil their potential ICSs must be true partnerships with the NHS, local government, social care services and voluntary and community sector organisations.

“The Government can back this joined-up working by helping to boost staff recruitment and retention with a long-term, fully funded national workforce plan, ensuring that the whole health and care system, including community services and social care, has the capacity and funding to deliver first-class care.”

A Government spokesman said: “Integrated Care Systems are a crucial part of the Government’s vision to bring together the NHS and local government to work jointly on improving health outcomes for people in their communities and tackle inequalities in access to care.

“It is right that there is transparency regarding spending across all parts of the health and care system.

“In November 2022, we announced an independent review into Integrated Care Systems to look at their autonomy and accountability in the way they work.

“We are taking immediate action to reduce long waits for urgent and emergency care through our new recovery plan published last week, and we will publish a workforce plan this year focused on recruiting and retaining more staff.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Marek Novikovs. Image: Facebook
Hapless thief caught after car breaks down 20 minutes after he stole it
2
Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows is to move to the same role at Aberdeen later this month. Image: SNS
Aberdeen announce Alan Burrows as club’s new chief executive as Dons land highly-respected Motherwell…
3
Vicente Besuijen scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Barry Robson had no part in Vicente Besuijen Aberdeen exit, as interim boss lifts…
4
Sheffield United Manager Chris Wilder celebrates at full-time against Norwich City. Image: Shutterstock
Chris Wilder out of the running to be next Aberdeen manager, as Czeslaw Michniewicz…
5
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
3
6
police speeding
Five drivers caught doing more than 100mph in Aberdeenshire during speed checks
7
Darren Walsh, left, and Austin Forbes, right, were involved in a brutal Aberdeen knife assault. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Pair sentenced over brutal Hazlehead high-rise stabbing
8
To go with story by David McPhee. Woman assaulted friend's mother with bottle of prosecco Picture shows; Amber Bruce admitted striking her friend's mum across the head with a glass bottle.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson. Date; 07/02/2023
Woman attacked friend’s mum with prosecco bottle at afternoon drinks event
9
Louise Garriock Shetland mum who is set to become a home economics teacher
Shetland mum lands dream teaching job – nearly 30 years after exam disappointment
10
Strong winds on the West Coast. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Weather warning for snow and ice, as force 11 winds batter the west and…

More from Press and Journal

Dwight Yorke whilst manager of coach of Macarthur FC in Australia. Photo by Nigel Owen/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Dwight Yorke vows to break Celtic and Rangers stranglehold if he gets Aberdeen job
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
ANALYSIS: Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack and club's board in last chance saloon with search…
hit and run bucksburn
Man, 37, due in court after pedestrian knocked down in hit-and-run incident in Aberdeen
Kirkwall parking
Should Orkney council continue to offer the first hour of parking for free at…
29Apr08. High St, Inverness. Photographed by David Whittaker-Smith. LOCATOR. McDonalds bosses apply to extend opening hours. Pictured:- McDonalds, High St, Inverness. - Picture by David Whittaker-Smith .29/04/08
Unpaid work for man who was 'absolute nuisance' in Inverness McDonald's
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Joseph Chandler. Liverpool. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Liverpudlian drug courier didn't know he was carrying £88,000 of heroin and cash
Aberdeen Women vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen Women have belief ahead of Dundee United clash, says vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie
More than 80 children are on the waiting list for the new programme at Aberdeen Sports Village.
New Aberdeen Sports Village initiative for disadvantaged kids
Aberdonian Michael Leask celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Rovman Powell. Image: Photo by Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198ai)
Cricket: New Scotland coach will have talent to work with, says Michael Leask
Box 114 War - Ration Cards in Shops 1940-01-00 (C)AJL Sugar, Bacon and Butter - Ration Cards in shops in Aberdeen. Picture taken in January 1940. Aberdeen Journals Archive. EE 05/09/2022
Sweet relief when confectionery rationing ended in Aberdeen 70 years ago

Editor's Picks

Most Commented