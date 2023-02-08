Vicky Pattison ‘bag of nerves’ over appearing in Parliament in new patron role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Vicky Pattison ‘bag of nerves’ over appearing in Parliament in new patron role

By Press Association
February 8, 2023, 9:34 am
Vicky Pattison (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Vicky Pattison (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Vicky Pattison has said she is a “bag of nerves” over appearing in Parliament as part of her new role as a patron for the National Association for Children of Alcoholics (Nacoa).

The 35-year-old reality TV star, who found fame on MTV’s Geordie Shore, previously fronted a Channel 4 documentary – Alcohol, Dad And Me – in which she explored the impact of alcohol on her father’s life.

Speaking to ITV’s Good Morning Britain about becoming a patron for Nacoa, which supports children whose lives are affected by their parent’s relationship with alcohol, Pattison said she is particularly nervous at the prospect of speaking in Parliament.

“I’m a bag of nerves, to be totally honest. I didn’t think when I started Geordie Shore all them years ago that this is exactly where it would take us.”

Addressing GMB presenter and former Cabinet minister Ed Balls, she added: “So, if you’ve got any tips for us, Ed, I’d gladly take them because I am shaking already.”

Balls commended Pattison for her efforts and advised her to speak to Labour MPs Liam Byrne and Jonathan Ashworth who, the former politician said, have “both spoken publicly about their struggles with alcoholic fathers and the impact it had upon their their lives, and maybe they’re the people to give you some some tips”.

He added: “They should show you around, get you relaxed, get you in the zone, maybe even write your speech!”

Pattison, whose father John struggles with alcoholism, went on to describe the effects of living with an alcoholic parent.

“First of all, it’s dead important to mention that my dad is a really lovely man, who just happened to be ill, and our relationship is great,” she told Balls and co-presenter Susanna Reid.

“It’s lovely to have been able to do this with him, and my dad is in a good place currently.

“And I think what everyone has to understand about alcoholism is the recovery isn’t linear. There are good days and bad days.

“Regardless of how much of a hold you think you have on the situation, ultimately it has a hold on you.”

Asked by Balls what she hopes to put on the Government’s “agenda”, Pattison said: “I don’t know if people know this, but children of alcoholics are more likely to be victims of abuse or neglect, they’re more likely to consider suicide, more likely to have eating disorders, more likely to get in trouble with the police. The list is endless.

“And despite this, and despite the fact that the number of calls to the Nacoa helpline has increased, Government still cut the funding in 2021.

“We need money. We need education. People need to understand this, and that’s what I’m going to say in Government.”

