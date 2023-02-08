Vicky Pattison ‘bag of nerves’ over appearing in Parliament in new patron role

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Vicky Pattison has said she is a “bag of nerves” over appearing in Parliament as part of her new role as a patron for the National Association for Children of Alcoholics (Nacoa).

The 35-year-old reality TV star, who found fame on MTV’s Geordie Shore, previously fronted a Channel 4 documentary – Alcohol, Dad And Me – in which she explored the impact of alcohol on her father’s life.

Speaking to ITV’s Good Morning Britain about becoming a patron for Nacoa, which supports children whose lives are affected by their parent’s relationship with alcohol, Pattison said she is particularly nervous at the prospect of speaking in Parliament.

“I’m a bag of nerves, to be totally honest. I didn’t think when I started Geordie Shore all them years ago that this is exactly where it would take us.”

Addressing GMB presenter and former Cabinet minister Ed Balls, she added: “So, if you’ve got any tips for us, Ed, I’d gladly take them because I am shaking already.”

Balls commended Pattison for her efforts and advised her to speak to Labour MPs Liam Byrne and Jonathan Ashworth who, the former politician said, have “both spoken publicly about their struggles with alcoholic fathers and the impact it had upon their their lives, and maybe they’re the people to give you some some tips”.

He added: “They should show you around, get you relaxed, get you in the zone, maybe even write your speech!”

Pattison, whose father John struggles with alcoholism, went on to describe the effects of living with an alcoholic parent.

“First of all, it’s dead important to mention that my dad is a really lovely man, who just happened to be ill, and our relationship is great,” she told Balls and co-presenter Susanna Reid.

“It’s lovely to have been able to do this with him, and my dad is in a good place currently.

“And I think what everyone has to understand about alcoholism is the recovery isn’t linear. There are good days and bad days.

“Regardless of how much of a hold you think you have on the situation, ultimately it has a hold on you.”

Asked by Balls what she hopes to put on the Government’s “agenda”, Pattison said: “I don’t know if people know this, but children of alcoholics are more likely to be victims of abuse or neglect, they’re more likely to consider suicide, more likely to have eating disorders, more likely to get in trouble with the police. The list is endless.

“And despite this, and despite the fact that the number of calls to the Nacoa helpline has increased, Government still cut the funding in 2021.

“We need money. We need education. People need to understand this, and that’s what I’m going to say in Government.”