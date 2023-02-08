Six Channel migrant smuggling gang members sentenced in France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Six Channel migrant smuggling gang members sentenced in France

By Press Association
February 8, 2023, 2:00 pm
Inside the lock-up in Douai, France, used as a base for a gang which smuggled migrants across the English Channel (NCA/PA)
Six members of a criminal people smuggling network in France have been sentenced to 16 years in prison collectively.

The three Iraqi nationals, one Afghan national, one Sudanese man and one Frenchman set up a base in Douai, a city 25 miles south of Lille.

Prosecutors believe the group were charging migrants around 1,500 euros to cross the Channel in their boats.

The investigation between the British National Crime Agency (NCA) and the Anglo-French Joint Intelligence Cell began in summer 2022, and the group’s operations were monitored by specialist immigration police until arrests were made last October.

Investigators identified members of the group and watched as they sourced boats from Turkey, engines and life jackets, hiding them in the lock-up in Douai.

The group also moved boats between the lock-up and the French Cote d’Opale when they were required for migrant crossings.

Group members included three Iraqi nationals, one of whom, Alan Mohammad Ali, is alleged to be the network’s head and chief organiser, controlling access to the lock-up.

A boat found in a lock-up used by a criminal gang to smuggle migrants across the English Channel
Also detained was an Afghan national, Naweed Ulla Safi, said to have acted as a recruiter for migrants, Sudanese Abdou Adame Shaikir, who prosecutors say acted as a delivery driver, and Frenchman Hafid Belghoul who also worked as a driver.

At Douai criminal court on Tuesday February 7, the men were sentenced to a combined 16 years in prison, while Ali, 35, got a five-year jail term.

NCA deputy director Oliver Higgins said: “This investigation and subsequent convictions demonstrates how the close co-operation between the NCA and our partners in France is bringing results in tackling people smuggling.

“Much of the criminality involved in these small boat crossings lies outside the UK, so we have built up our intelligence sharing effort with law enforcement partners in France, Belgium and beyond.

“These smugglers don’t care about the safety of those they transport and are quite happy to put lives at grave risk for their own profits.

“This is why tackling them is such a priority for the NCA and our partners.”

Adame Shaikir, 26, 41-year-old Belghoul, 18-year-old Iraqi Peshawa Hassan and 44-year-old Iraqi Zana Mohamad Reza each received two-year prison sentences.

Ulla Safi, 26, was sentenced to three years in prison.

