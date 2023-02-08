Johnson calls for UK to send its jets and tanks to help Ukraine ‘finish the job’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Johnson calls for UK to send its jets and tanks to help Ukraine ‘finish the job’

By Press Association
February 8, 2023, 3:04 pm Updated: February 8, 2023, 3:58 pm
Former prime minister Boris Johnson has put pressure on Rishi Sunak to send jets and tanks to Ukraine (Andrew Boyers/PA)
Former prime minister Boris Johnson has put pressure on Rishi Sunak to send jets and tanks to Ukraine (Andrew Boyers/PA)

Former prime minister Boris Johnson has put pressure on Rishi Sunak to send jets and tanks to Ukraine.

He said more than 100 Typhoon jets were held by the UK and “the best single use” for them would be in Ukraine.

His call came after Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky used an address to Parliament to plead for combat aircraft, saying his country needed “wings for freedom”.

Mr Johnson, who struck up a close relationship with Mr Zelensky while he was in No 10, said: “It is time to give the Ukrainians the extra equipment they need to defeat Putin and to restore peace to Ukraine.

“That means longer range missiles and artillery. It means more tanks. It means planes.

“We have more than 100 Typhoon jets. We have more than 100 Challenger 2 tanks.

“The best single use for any of these items is to deploy them now for the protection of the Ukrainians – not least because that is how we guarantee our own long-term security.”

He said supplying the weapons now would help make the world safer by stopping Vladimir Putin’s forces.

Mr Johnson acknowledged that supplying Typhoon jets to Ukraine would require the support of Germany, Italy and Spain, the other countries involved in its development, but he insisted that should not be an issue.

“Today’s investment in helping Ukraine will avert instability and chaos for years to come,” Mr Johnson said.

“By helping Ukraine to push back Putin, we can make our world safer – and above all, save an innocent country from destruction.

“It is true that the Typhoon is a four-nation plane and that we require the approval of allies for export. But there is no reason to think that Germany or others should oppose our decision – these are UK planes.

“In the year since Putin’s barbaric invasion, we have learnt that he fears nothing except the heroism of the Ukrainians and western willingness to give them the tools they need.

“Every time we have stepped up with more military support the Ukrainians have responded and turned the tide of war. Now is the time to give them exactly what they need to finish the job.”

The UK has so far refused to supply planes, arguing it would take years to train pilots to use the sophisticated F-35s and Typhoons in RAF service.

But Mr Sunak has now signalled that Ukrainian pilots will be trained on the jets as part of a long-term strategy and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has been asked to consider whether British planes could eventually be sent.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Individuals need to be trained on these fighter jets before they can use them. Simply providing the jets alone would not be sufficient.”

On tanks, the spokesman said: “We’re always seeking to provide everything possible and the provision of Challenger 2 tanks shouldn’t be seen in isolation, it comes on top of additional support in terms of longer-range guns, longer-range capabilities.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Seven years after his accident, Jamie Cardno shares his story. Image: Jamie Cardno/ DC Thomson.
Fraserburgh ‘miracle man’ fights back after being told he would never speak or walk…
2
Amanda Parer's Fantastic Planet will visit festival of light Spectra in Aberdeen. Image: Parer Studio.
All you need to know about Aberdeen’s festival of light Spectra
3
Angus MacDonald ahead of the Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell. Image: SNS
‘I’m lucky they caught it early – there are people who are not so…
4
New Aberdeen signing Angus MacDonald makes his debut in the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Paul Third: The reasons Aberdeen can’t afford to wait until end of the season…
5
To go with story by Shona Gossip. George Walker junior has qualified his pilot license at just 17. Picture shows; George Walker. Aberdeen. Supplied by George Walker Date; 30/07/2022
Inverurie Academy pupil, 17, gets his pilot wings before he can learn to drive
6
A still from the Virgin Media advert featuring the Highland cow riding the motorcycle through Glencoe.
Virgin Media’s broadband advert filmed in the Highlands – where locals can’t get coverage
7
David Dickson had to be dragged off a woman by police when he tried to choke her. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Jail for man who throttled partner and had to be dragged off her by…
8
Alan Burrows, right. Image: SNS
Motherwell explain their decision to expedite Alan Burrows’ departure to Aberdeen
9
Willie Miller captained Aberdeen to glory in the European Cup-Winners Cup in 1983.
Weekend of celebrations planned for Aberdeen’s Gothenburg Greats
10
The Luminosi Trees, created by Sound Intervention, are making their Scottish premier at this year's Spectra Festival in Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
‘Spectra is for everyone’: Festival of light makes illuminating return to Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

Camphill School in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
Camphill School aims to be part of solution in 'growing crisis' of residential care…
Inverness SNP rebel Fergus Ewing angrily confronts Nicola Sturgeon over drinks recycling plan 'catastrophe'
The crash happened on the A96 at Bucksburn. Image: Google Maps.
One-car crash on A96 in Aberdeen at Bucksburn causing delays
Almost 300 undergraduate students will start medical training at Aberdeen University in September. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen University to welcome record number of medical undergraduate students in 2023
Nine grand family homes have been constructed alongside 12 two-bedroom luxury apartments, six mews houses, three cottages and one gatehouse. Image: Big Partnership.
Century-old mansion in Inverness given new lease of life as part of £12m development
Andy Morrison of Glentanar Bar caught up with Society about the kitchen residency initiative. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen's Glentanar Bar looking for chef of the future to take over kitchen
Daniel McGladrigan. Image: DC Thomson
Paedophile given jail warning after being caught with indecent images for second time
Stepping into Cup is like stepping into wonderland. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Step into Wonderland as Aberdeen cafe Cup celebrates 10th birthday with new look
Jean Meikle.
'Nobody told us we could get help': Unpaid Aberdeenshire carer spent 20 years looking…
Alexandra Arnold started Panda Bear Bijoux in lockdown. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Oldmeldrum mum turns lockdown hobby into thriving bespoke jewellery business

Editor's Picks

Most Commented