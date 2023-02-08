Minister admits A9 dualling deadline ‘unachievable’ after latest delay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Minister admits A9 dualling deadline ‘unachievable’ after latest delay

By Press Association
February 8, 2023, 4:32 pm
Jenny Gilruth said dualling the rest of the A9 by 2025 is now ‘simply unachievable’ (Alamy/PA)
Jenny Gilruth said dualling the rest of the A9 by 2025 is now ‘simply unachievable’ (Alamy/PA)

Work to dual the remaining parts of the A9 between Perth and Inverness has been delayed, with ministers admitting their deadline of 2025 is “simply unachievable”.

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth faced anger and accusations of “betrayal” from MSPs as she announced a setback which has left the project’s completion date uncertain.

Updating the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday, she said only one tender ended up being submitted for a six-mile stretch of the road between Tomatin and Moy.

This was significantly higher than the anticipated £115 million cost, she said, meaning the contract would not present value for money for the taxpayer.

Ms Gilruth said the contract will be re-tendered “with pace and urgency” and she will update MSPs again later this year.

Jenny Gilruth
Transport minister Jenny Gilruth said she will update MSPs further later this year (PA)

She said: “I fully appreciate that this will be disappointing news for many people.

“However, I want to be absolutely clear to members in this chamber, and to the communities and businesses served by the A9 between Perth and Inverness, that the Scottish Government’s commitment to dualling the section between Tomatin and Moy remains absolute.

“This has been a difficult decision to make but we believe it to be the only responsible one to take given the circumstances presented.”

The minister said the economic climate had hindered work on the A9, meaning the target date of 2025 is “simply unachievable”.

MSPs, including some in the SNP, pressed Ms Gilruth for more information on when the dualling work will be finished.

Coronavirus – Wed Sep 29, 2021
Murdo Fraser attacked the SNP’s record on the project (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

Conservative Murdo Fraser said that during the SNP’s time in office, just 10 miles out of 80 between Perth and Inverness have been dualled.

He said: “Actions speak louder than words. Last year 12 people lost their lives in single-carriageway sections of the A9.

“More people will die this year, and the next and the year after as this SNP promise is not delivered.”

Labour’s Rhoda Grant said: “This is a total betrayal of the Highlands, a broken promise which I wonder if the Government ever intended to keep.”

Ms Gilruth said the result of the tendering process had been “unusual” and the Government is keen to re-tender the contract.

She also highlighted work on road safety the Government is carrying out on the route.

SNP MSP Emma Roddick said she shares the disappointment many people in the region will be feeling.

Coronavirus – Wed Jun 10, 2020
Fergus Ewing said there will be ‘shock, incredulity and anger’ in the local community (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

She said: “I can’t overstate how difficult it will be for locals to believe that this project will be carried out in the face of another delay.”

Her SNP colleague Fergus Ewing said people in the Highlands would react with “shock, incredulity and anger”.

He said the design of Transport Scotland’s contracts had made the tendering process unattractive for contractors.

Ms Gilruth said there had been keen interest at the beginning of the process.

One of the interested contractors withdrew on the day of submission, she said, leaving only one bid remaining.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Andrew Ross has been named as the man who died in Peterhead on Sunday night. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
Two men charged with murder after Peterhead stabbing
2
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Easson had a stand-off with armed cops Picture shows; John Easson - dob 21 sep 90. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / DCT Media Date; Unknown; 611766d5-b5a3-4e8f-83bd-297437906df0
Jail for domestic abuser after assaulting girlfriend following memorial drinks
3
Dwight Yorke whilst manager of coach of Macarthur FC in Australia. Image: Shutterstock
Dwight Yorke vows to break Celtic and Rangers stranglehold if he gets Aberdeen job
2
4
Masked man at the incident on Polvanie View. Supplied by Jason Hedges/Alasdair MacNeill
Inverness knifeman who was shot by police acquitted of petrol bomb attacks
5
Marek Novikovs. Image: Facebook
Hapless thief caught after car breaks down 20 minutes after he stole it
6
Pictured is councillor Mark Findlater with a bridge near King Edward that has been damaged after flooding. The U.K Government has no granted funding for the bridges to be replaced but Councillor Mark Findlater has said hope is not lost on them being repaired in the future. Pictured by Darrell Benns Pictured on 30/10/2020 CR0024782
Aberdeenshire leader warns of council tax rise as services ‘at danger’ of cuts
7
Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows is to move to the same role at Aberdeen later this month. Image: SNS
Aberdeen announce Alan Burrows as club’s new chief executive as Dons land highly-respected Motherwell…
8
Chris Steele, from Lochboisdale Coastguard Team, has been named volunteer of the year for his response to the South Uist flooding last year. Image: Supplied/Western Isles News Agency
South Uist coastguard named volunteer of the year for flood response
9
hit and run bucksburn
Man, 37, charged following hit-and-run incident in Aberdeen
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Joseph Chandler. Liverpool. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Liverpudlian drug courier didn’t know he was carrying £88,000 of heroin and cash

More from Press and Journal

Angus MacDonald ahead of the Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell. Image: SNS
'I'm lucky they caught it early - there are people who are not so…
Huw Jones is back in the Scotland team.
Six Nations: Huw Jones' defence as much as his try-scoring won his place back…
seals newburgh
Woman charged following incident involving dogs and seals in Newburgh
Dundee United celebrate after scoring against Aberdeen at Balmoor. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women suffer disappointing 2-1 defeat against Dundee United
Fergus Alberts, right, in action for Huntly. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Turriff United sign striker Fergus Alberts from Inverurie Locos
The Luminosi Trees, created by Sound Intervention, are making their Scottish premier at this year's Spectra Festival in Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
'Spectra is for everyone': Festival of light makes illuminating return to Aberdeen
Rendezvous Nargile Restaurant is donating all the money taken in on Thursday to charities working in Turkey and Syria. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Turkish restaurant donating 'every penny' of meals sold to raise funds for Turkey…
easyJet plane flies over Aberdeen Airport
Aberdeen Airport drop-off charge to increase to £5 due to rise in 'operational costs'
To go with story by Shona Gossip. George Walker junior has qualified his pilot license at just 17. Picture shows; George Walker. Aberdeen. Supplied by George Walker Date; 30/07/2022
Inverurie Academy pupil, 17, gets his pilot wings before he can learn to drive
Lauren Brook wants to take her Butterfly Effect refillery to as many people as possible. Image: Butterfly Effect
Insch refillery Butterfly Effect sets £5,000 crowdfunding goal to take mobile shop on the…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented