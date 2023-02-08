PM says ‘nothing off the table’ when it comes to sending fighter jets to Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
PM says ‘nothing off the table’ when it comes to sending fighter jets to Ukraine

By Press Association
February 8, 2023, 7:54 pm Updated: February 8, 2023, 11:40 pm
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (left) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a press conference at a military facility in Dorset (Peter Nicholls/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (left) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a press conference at a military facility in Dorset (Peter Nicholls/PA)

“Nothing is off the table” when it comes to the question of providing fighter jets to Ukraine, the Prime Minister has said.

Rishi Sunak, speaking during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, said sending warplanes was “part of the conversation” between the pair.

His comment came after Downing Street confirmed the Prime Minister had asked Defence Secretary Ben Wallace to investigate what jets the UK could potentially give to Ukraine in its struggle against invading Russian forces.

Even before Mr Zelensky stepped foot on British soil, No 10 had announced that the UK would start training Ukrainian air force pilots as part of a long-term strategy to safeguard Kyiv’s future.

It represented a change in approach, with Downing Street previously arguing it would take too long to train pilots to fly Western fighter planes to have an impact on the war in eastern Europe.

The Prime Minister told reporters during a press briefing at a Dorset military base: “When it comes to fighter combat aircraft, of course they are part of the conversation — indeed, we have been discussing that today and have been previously.

“That’s why we have announced today that we will be training Ukrainian air force on Nato-standard platforms, because the first step in being able to provide advanced aircrafts is to have soldiers or aviators who are capable of using them.

“That is a process that takes some time. We’ve started that process today, that’s because we are keen to support the president and his country in delivering a victory.

“And nothing is off the table and our leadership on this issue is something we all collectively should be very proud of.”

Mr Sunak and Mr Zelensky both appeared to suggest that the training of pilots was not the only hurdle to supplying Kyiv with planes.

Mr Zelensky said that, when it came to being supplied with Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter planes, “not everything depends just on the decision of Great Britain”.

His comment followed a hint from Mr Sunak that international allies involved in producing the planes would need to have a say.

Mr Sunak said part of his talks with Mr Zelensky included looking at the “supply chain” involved with the UK’s fighter jets, suggesting other countries might have to sign off on a British decision to supply them to Kyiv.

During the debate over sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, countries willing to provide them had to wait for Berlin’s approval as they are supplied under a German licence.

The Prime Minister said some UK aircraft had been “done through joint treaty with multiple other countries”, adding: “We have other allies involved in the provision of those bits of equipment.”

Mr Zelensky, who travelled to Paris to meet French President Emmanuel Macron after the press conference, said he would be speaking to other European leaders about the issue of supplying his air force.

Without jets, there was a risk of “stagnation” in the conflict with Russia, he warned.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visit to UK
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met Ukrainian troops being trained to command Challenger 2 tanks (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Boris Johnson, who was prime minister at the outbreak of the conflict and a close ally of Mr Zelensky, urged the UK to give Ukraine the “tools to finish the job” of defeating the Kremlin’s troops.

“The faster we do it, the bigger the saving in life,” he told LBC.

The Russian Embassy in London warned the UK against supplying warplanes, saying Britain would bear responsibility “for another twist of escalation and the ensuing military-political consequences for the European continent and the entire world”.

The joint press briefing brought a close to a momentous day in which Mr Zelensky addressed Parliament with an emotive speech, pleading for fighter planes.

Dressed in his trademark khaki green military fatigues, he told MPs and peers in Westminster Hall: “I appeal to you and the world with simple and yet most important words: combat aircraft for Ukraine, wings for freedom.”

As he presented a Ukrainian fighter ace’s helmet to Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, he said more planes were needed to defeat Vladimir Putin’s forces.

During his impromptu trip, Mr Zelensky held talks with Mr Sunak in Downing Street and met the King at Buckingham Palace.

Earlier, to the audience gathered in Westminster, Mr Zelensky had referred to Charles’s former military service in the RAF, saying: “The King is an air force pilot and in Ukraine today, every air force pilot is a king.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visit to UK
Charles met Mr Zelensky at Buckingham Palace (Aaron Chown/PA)

He added: “We know freedom will win. We know Russia will lose.”

In the afternoon, Mr Zelensky travelled by helicopter to Dorset with the Prime Minister to meet Ukrainian armed forces being trained by Britain to use Challenger 2 tanks, taking time to present medals to some of his troops.

The two leaders signed a declaration of unity, stating how London and Kyiv were “confident, that together with our allies and partners, we will defeat Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion”.

Wednesday’s trip was only Mr Zelensky’s second time travelling overseas since the Russian invasion, having held talks in the United States and Poland during a trip in December.

To mark the occasion, Mr Sunak announced the UK’s intention to train Ukrainian fighter pilots.

It is part of a two-pronged strategy, offering military kit now to fend off a Russian spring offensive while also preparing Ukraine’s forces for the longer term.

The current training is expected to allow Challenger 2 tanks to make a “difference on the battlefields” of Ukraine next month, according to the Prime Minister.

Mr Sunak has also offered longer-range firepower to help counter Russia’s ability to strike at Ukraine’s towns and energy facilities.

