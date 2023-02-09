SNP group joins calls for National Care Service plans to be paused

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SNP group joins calls for National Care Service plans to be paused

By Press Association
February 9, 2023, 12:04 am
The National Care Service Bill is due to go to a first vote in Holyrood next month (Joe Giddens/PA)
The National Care Service Bill is due to go to a first vote in Holyrood next month (Joe Giddens/PA)

Unions, think tanks and charities – along with an SNP-affiliated organisation – have written to the First Minister to ask for the National Care Service Bill to be paused.

The SNP’s trade union group executive is among the signatories to the letter – along with the STUC, Unite, GMB Scotland, Who Cares? Scotland and the Scottish Pensioners’ Forum – which is the latest in a long line of requests for a re-think on the Bill.

The legislation would bring adult social care, and potentially other areas including drug and alcohol and children’s services, under central control in a similar way to the NHS, with day-to-day management handled by localised care boards.

But repeated concern has been raised about the process of creating the National Care Service (NCS), with the Government opting to pass a framework Bill and design the service after the fact in partnership with interest parties.

Most recently, Holyrood’s Delegated Powers and Law Reform Committee said the Bill does not have enough detail for it to be adequately scrutinised by MSPs.

In their letter sent on Thursday, the groups called for “significantly more time” to be devoted to the Bill, warning that a failure to do so could create a “schism” with wider civic society in Scotland.

“While as organisations and as individuals we have engaged with the consultation processes provided by your Government, we believe this is such an important and complex matter that significantly more time is required to adequately co-design the foundations and architecture of an NCS we can all feel proud of, one that will provide workable solutions to current problems and issues,” the letter said.

“We are therefore very concerned that despite an absence of support for the content of the NCS Bill outside Scottish Government circles, plans are proceeding apace.

“These risk creating a schism between the Scottish Government and civic society.

“Hence our request that the current parliamentary timetable, including the first reading of the NCS Bill which is due in March, is set aside for further consultation, consideration and resolution of our major concerns.”

The signatories also voiced their support for the principle of an NCS, writing: “This should be an exciting and visionary project of huge importance, not least because of the strain that the National Health Service is under just now, and we believe that a better considered plan and eventual legislation could create a system that would sit as a worthy partner to an effective NHS.”

They added that while they are calling for a pause to the Bill, any delay should not mean the Scottish Government cannot move to improve the care sector in other areas.

Minister for Social Care Kevin Stewart said: “People with direct experience of social care and community healthcare have repeatedly told us that the system needs to change to address standards and consistency across Scotland and we are including them, councils, the social care workforce and unions in co-designing how the National Care Service will work.

“I welcome that the letter signatories agree that a National Care Service will be an important and invaluable part of our health and care services, and I hope to continue to work with them through the co-design process to ensure the best care possible.

“The National Care Service will ensure our workforce is supported and rewarded, but we’re not waiting for the introduction of the National Care Service to bring in better conditions for the workforce.

“We are already increasing pay, improving terms and conditions in the sector, and developing clear career pathways, all backed by Fair Work principles.”

