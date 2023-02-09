Millions ‘face waits for NHS mental health treatment, or miss out’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Millions ‘face waits for NHS mental health treatment, or miss out’

By Press Association
February 9, 2023, 12:06 am
An estimated 1.2 million people are on the waiting list for community-based NHS mental health services (PA)
An estimated 1.2 million people are on the waiting list for community-based NHS mental health services (PA)

Millions of people with mental health problems, including children with eating disorders, are missing out on NHS treatment or face lengthy waits, the National Audit Office (NAO) has said.

In a new report, the watchdog said that while the number of people getting care has increased overall to 4.5 million in England, some targets are not being met and do not even apply to the bulk of inpatient or community treatment.

The NAO pointed to a growing crisis within the NHS workforce, saying there were more staff, but overall shortages “remain the major constraint to improving and expanding services”.

It pointed to problems recruiting and retaining mental health workers, including psychologists, with 17,000 staff (12%) leaving in 2021/22, up from 13,000 (9%) a year earlier.

Its study concluded that while there has been a 22% rise in mental health staff over the last five years, there has been a 44% rise in referrals for help, to 6.4 million in 2021/22.

An estimated 1.2 million people are on the waiting list for community-based NHS mental health services, with eight million more having mental health needs, but not yet in contact.

The NAO said current mental health services are under “continued and increasing pressure”, with many people using them also reporting poor experiences.

For example, the number of patients placed inappropriately in hospitals outside their local area, which indicates a shortage of beds locally, has averaged above 600 per month since April 2021, despite a long-standing ambition to eliminate this practice.

NHS mental health trusts also told the NAO that, due to increasing demand, they had allowed waiting times and lists to increase, while almost half of trusts (15 out of 33 surveyed) had raised the thresholds for when they would treat someone. Others said they had made cuts to services.

The NAO also found that some groups in particular had poorer experiences accessing or using services, including children and young people and those with a complex diagnosis.

“While overall service activity has increased, the NHS has missed targets for specific service areas,” the NAO said.

“For children and young people’s services, NHS England reported that before the pandemic the NHS was on track to treat the higher numbers of people it planned to, but for 2021-22 it was 3% below target for 0 (birth) to 17-year-olds.

“For talking therapy services, the number of people accessing the service was below target before the pandemic, while in 2021-22, 1.2 million people accessed the service, 22% below the target of 1.6 million.”

The NHS has achieved waiting times standards aimed at getting people into treatment quickly for things such as talking therapies, the NAO said, but has not met its targets for eating disorders services for youngsters, despite the target being set for 2020/21.

The watchdog noted the Covid pandemic had disrupted NHS performance, adding: “During April–June 2022, 68% of children and young people who were urgently referred to eating disorder services were seen within a week, against a standard of 95%.”

In conclusion, the NAO warned that plans to expand services “still leave a sizeable gap between the number of people with mental health conditions and how many people the NHS can treat.”

Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, said: “With demand for mental health services having increased since the pandemic and being expected to increase further in the coming years, it is vital that DHSC and NHSE define what is required to meet the growing demand.”

NHS Providers’ deputy chief executive, Saffron Cordery, said “overstretched mental health services are under huge pressure”, adding: “We need long-term, sustainable investment and support for services, and the mental health workforce that is essential to delivering high-quality care, in order to continue to improve access to mental health care.

“Levels of support and investment also need to match growing demand.

“Services are seeing many people, often with more complex needs, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and now the cost-of-living crisis is having an increasing impact.

“More than 70% of NHS trusts said last autumn that they had seen more people coming to them due to stress, debt and poverty.”

An NHS spokesman said: “The NHS has transformed mental health services over the past few years and, as acknowledged in this report, the NHS is providing mental health support to more people than ever before with over 4.5 million accessing care last year backed by the largest mental health workforce in NHS history.

“A record 674,485 young people accessed NHS care last year, up nearly a third compared to the start of the NHS Long Term Plan, including 12,457 young people accessing eating disorder treatments, up 55% compared to pre-pandemic, so anybody needing care should come forward for support.”

A Department for Health and Social Care spokeswoman said: “We are increasing investment in mental health services by over £2 billion a year by 2024, and delivering 27,000 more mental health professionals, so two million more people will be able to get the mental health support they need.

“We also provided an additional £500 million for 2021/22, to accelerate our NHS mental health expansion plans and to target groups whose mental health have been most affected by the pandemic.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Seven years after his accident, Jamie Cardno shares his story. Image: Jamie Cardno/ DC Thomson.
Fraserburgh ‘miracle man’ fights back after being told he would never speak or walk…
2
Amanda Parer's Fantastic Planet will visit festival of light Spectra in Aberdeen. Image: Parer Studio.
All you need to know about Aberdeen’s festival of light Spectra
3
Angus MacDonald ahead of the Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell. Image: SNS
‘I’m lucky they caught it early – there are people who are not so…
4
New Aberdeen signing Angus MacDonald makes his debut in the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Paul Third: The reasons Aberdeen can’t afford to wait until end of the season…
5
To go with story by Shona Gossip. George Walker junior has qualified his pilot license at just 17. Picture shows; George Walker. Aberdeen. Supplied by George Walker Date; 30/07/2022
Inverurie Academy pupil, 17, gets his pilot wings before he can learn to drive
6
A still from the Virgin Media advert featuring the Highland cow riding the motorcycle through Glencoe.
Virgin Media’s broadband advert filmed in the Highlands – where locals can’t get coverage
7
David Dickson had to be dragged off a woman by police when he tried to choke her. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Jail for man who throttled partner and had to be dragged off her by…
8
Alan Burrows, right. Image: SNS
Motherwell explain their decision to expedite Alan Burrows’ departure to Aberdeen
9
Willie Miller captained Aberdeen to glory in the European Cup-Winners Cup in 1983.
Weekend of celebrations planned for Aberdeen’s Gothenburg Greats
10
The Luminosi Trees, created by Sound Intervention, are making their Scottish premier at this year's Spectra Festival in Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
‘Spectra is for everyone’: Festival of light makes illuminating return to Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

The crash happened on the A96 at Bucksburn. Image: Google Maps.
One-car crash on A96 in Aberdeen at Bucksburn causing delays
Almost 300 undergraduate students will start medical training at Aberdeen University in September. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen University to welcome record number of medical undergraduate students in 2023
Nine grand family homes have been constructed alongside 12 two-bedroom luxury apartments, six mews houses, three cottages and one gatehouse. Image: Big Partnership.
Century-old mansion in Inverness given new lease of life as part of £12m development
Andy Morrison of Glentanar Bar caught up with Society about the kitchen residency initiative. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen's Glentanar Bar looking for chef of the future to take over kitchen
Daniel McGladrigan. Image: DC Thomson
Paedophile given jail warning after being caught with indecent images for second time
Stepping into Cup is like stepping into wonderland. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Step into Wonderland as Aberdeen cafe Cup celebrates 10th birthday with new look
Jean Meikle.
'Nobody told us we could get help': Unpaid Aberdeenshire carer spent 20 years looking…
Alexandra Arnold started Panda Bear Bijoux in lockdown. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Oldmeldrum mum turns lockdown hobby into thriving bespoke jewellery business
An array of dishes sampled at Vovem on Union Street in Aberdeen's city centre. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Relaxed fine dining is what you'll find at Vovem Meat and Liquor…
David 'Heavy' Whalley has won an award. Image: Dave MacLeod
Mountain rescue legend who led search team to look for survivors at the Lockerbie…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented