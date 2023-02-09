Insurer calls for urgent action to create ‘climate-ready’ homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Insurer calls for urgent action to create ‘climate-ready’ homes

By Press Association
February 9, 2023, 12:06 am
Urgent action is needed to create ‘climate-ready’ homes, according to insurance giant Aviva (Ben Birchall/PA)
Urgent action is needed to create 'climate-ready' homes, according to insurance giant Aviva (Ben Birchall/PA)

Urgent action is needed to create “climate-ready” homes, according to a major insurer.

Aviva said properties should be retrofitted and built resiliently to withstand extreme weather.

The company said it wants to see strengthened planning policies to avoid development in high-risk areas and requirements to embed resilience measures where developments are granted.

Aviva is calling for basic cost-effective climate resilience measures to be made mandatory in all new-build properties, not just those in high-risk areas.

The insurer said the carbon cost of restoring a flood-damaged property can be significantly reduced when measures are in place such as flood doors, sealed brickwork and raised electrical points.

Carbon emissions may be saved when flood resilience measures are in place through having to do less building restoration as well as fewer contents needing to be replaced.

In addition, a property without resilience measures installed could lead to owners having to move out of their home for a considerable period.

Failing to protect a house from flooding can have a significant carbon footprint – equivalent to six-and-a-half return transatlantic flights – analysis by Aviva suggests.

The insurer said the carbon impact is the “unseen” cost of a flooded property, in addition to the financial and emotional distress.

In a report produced by the insurer, Adam Winslow, chief executive officer of Aviva UK and Ireland General Insurance, said: “Adapting to extreme weather and reducing emissions are two sides of the same coin, to be tackled together – or we risk creating a vicious cycle.

“If the UK is to become a leader in hitting net zero targets, then it needs to act on the sources of carbon emissions, including less widely recognised sources like the carbon cost of flooding.

“We need to lay the groundwork now for homes that are built, repaired and strengthened for UK weather patterns that are inevitably going to be more extreme.

“From the point of design, planning, construction and repair, we need to consider every aspect of our built environment.”

Friends of the Earth’s head of policy Mike Childs said: “Urgent measures are needed to future-proof our homes from the extreme weather events that are increasingly battering Britain.

“As well as improved flood protection, we need much better insulation too, especially for existing homes, with priority given to those most in need. This will not only help keep people warm in winter and cool when it’s hot, it will also slash energy bills too.

“Ministers must also take tougher action to tackle the cause of the climate crisis by ditching new fossil fuel developments, accelerating the move to net zero and focusing on green power and energy efficiency.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We recognise the personal devastation that flooding can cause and how climate change means we must take further action against this danger. Our record level of investment has better protected over 300,000 homes since 2015.

“Alongside this, we are working with industry to support access to affordable insurance, which will enable homeowners to return home quicker after flood events, and are helping flooded households become more resilient to flooding.

“The impact of climate change must already be considered when approving developments – and we’re consulting on our reforms to national planning policy to see how this can further support climate change adaptation.”

