Sunak joined by wife Akshata Murty for visit to ‘family hub’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Sunak joined by wife Akshata Murty for visit to ‘family hub’

By Press Association
February 9, 2023, 11:52 am
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty attend a parenting workshop during a visit to a family hub in St Austell, central Cornwall. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2023.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty attend a parenting workshop during a visit to a family hub in St Austell, central Cornwall. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2023.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty met parents, babies and toddlers during a visit to promote the £300 million “family hubs” programme.

They met parents at the St Austell Family Hub in Cornwall who have completed a parenting skills course and spoke to them about their experiences.

One parent spoke of her anxiety at becoming a mother and being unable to be a parent and said the hub staff really helped with her confidence.

Rishi Sunak visit to Cornwall
Akshata Murty at the St Austell Family Hub (Ben Stansall/PA)

She told the Prime Minister: “I was a bit anxious in myself and as a parent I felt I had a job to do and I felt like I couldn’t do my job.

“But I knew that wasn’t the case. They (the staff) were really, really helpful.”

Another parent said: “I was anxious about asking for help and not doing a good job.”

Mr Sunak asked one mother: “What was the thing you found most helpful in the support?”

She replied: “I think the one to one sessions I had was really helpful and someone is always there at the end of a phone.”

Rishi Sunak visit to Cornwall
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty during the visit to St Austell (Ben Stansall/PA)

Another parent spoke of the difficulties of raising a child with additional needs and said the hub helped with making her feel less isolated.

The Prime Minister replied: “That the thing about finding parents in a similar situation and talking things through together.”

Mr Sunak and Ms Murty also joined a health visitor review where parent Giselle was visiting with her two sons, Brody, aged two, and six-month-old Seth.

Ms Murty talked about the 18-month age gap between the children and Giselle replied: “Hopefully they are going to share the same things.”

The Prime Minister joined in with a tower Brody was building out of blocks.

He told Brody: “You are doing it all, look at that.

“We are running out of bricks.”

Ms Murty added: “I still remember doing it with our two.”

Rishi Sunak visit to Cornwall
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty (right) speak with Giselle, the mother of Seth, six months, and Brody, two, during the St Austell visit (Ben Stansall/PA)

Finally the couple spent some time at a stay-and-play group at the hub chatting to mothers and playing with their young children.

One mother asked the Prime Minister whether he had stayed overnight in Cornwall and he replied: “I just got in this morning.

“It would have been nice to get away but sadly not.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Seven years after his accident, Jamie Cardno shares his story. Image: Jamie Cardno/ DC Thomson.
Fraserburgh ‘miracle man’ fights back after being told he would never speak or walk…
2
Amanda Parer's Fantastic Planet will visit festival of light Spectra in Aberdeen. Image: Parer Studio.
All you need to know about Aberdeen’s festival of light Spectra
3
Angus MacDonald ahead of the Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell. Image: SNS
‘I’m lucky they caught it early – there are people who are not so…
4
New Aberdeen signing Angus MacDonald makes his debut in the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Paul Third: The reasons Aberdeen can’t afford to wait until end of the season…
5
To go with story by Shona Gossip. George Walker junior has qualified his pilot license at just 17. Picture shows; George Walker. Aberdeen. Supplied by George Walker Date; 30/07/2022
Inverurie Academy pupil, 17, gets his pilot wings before he can learn to drive
6
A still from the Virgin Media advert featuring the Highland cow riding the motorcycle through Glencoe.
Virgin Media’s broadband advert filmed in the Highlands – where locals can’t get coverage
7
David Dickson had to be dragged off a woman by police when he tried to choke her. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Jail for man who throttled partner and had to be dragged off her by…
8
Alan Burrows, right. Image: SNS
Motherwell explain their decision to expedite Alan Burrows’ departure to Aberdeen
9
Willie Miller captained Aberdeen to glory in the European Cup-Winners Cup in 1983.
Weekend of celebrations planned for Aberdeen’s Gothenburg Greats
10
The Luminosi Trees, created by Sound Intervention, are making their Scottish premier at this year's Spectra Festival in Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
‘Spectra is for everyone’: Festival of light makes illuminating return to Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

The crash happened on the A96 at Bucksburn. Image: Google Maps.
One-car crash on A96 in Aberdeen at Bucksburn causing delays
Almost 300 undergraduate students will start medical training at Aberdeen University in September. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen University to welcome record number of medical undergraduate students in 2023
Nine grand family homes have been constructed alongside 12 two-bedroom luxury apartments, six mews houses, three cottages and one gatehouse. Image: Big Partnership.
Century-old mansion in Inverness given new lease of life as part of £12m development
Andy Morrison of Glentanar Bar caught up with Society about the kitchen residency initiative. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen's Glentanar Bar looking for chef of the future to take over kitchen
Daniel McGladrigan. Image: DC Thomson
Paedophile given jail warning after being caught with indecent images for second time
Stepping into Cup is like stepping into wonderland. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Step into Wonderland as Aberdeen cafe Cup celebrates 10th birthday with new look
Jean Meikle.
'Nobody told us we could get help': Unpaid Aberdeenshire carer spent 20 years looking…
Alexandra Arnold started Panda Bear Bijoux in lockdown. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Oldmeldrum mum turns lockdown hobby into thriving bespoke jewellery business
An array of dishes sampled at Vovem on Union Street in Aberdeen's city centre. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Relaxed fine dining is what you'll find at Vovem Meat and Liquor…
David 'Heavy' Whalley has won an award. Image: Dave MacLeod
Mountain rescue legend who led search team to look for survivors at the Lockerbie…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented