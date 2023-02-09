Stormont election deadline pushed back by a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Politics

Stormont election deadline pushed back by a year

By Press Association
February 9, 2023, 11:54 am Updated: February 9, 2023, 1:18 pm
The Government has pushed back a deadline for calling a fresh Assembly election in Northern Ireland by a year (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Government has pushed back a deadline for calling a fresh Assembly election in Northern Ireland by a year (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Government has pushed back a deadline for calling a fresh Assembly election in Northern Ireland by a year.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said the local parties now have until January 18 2024 to form a ministerial executive at Stormont.

If that deadline passes, then the Government would come under a legal responsibility to hold a snap poll within the following 12 weeks.

The DUP collapsed the devolved Executive last February in protest at Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol, and the party has made clear it will not lift its block on powersharing until radical changes are made to the contentious Irish Sea trading arrangements.

The EU and UK are engaged in intensive negotiations amid mounting speculation that a deal is on the cards to reduce the red tape on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

However, an agreement between London and Brussels on the protocol would not necessarily lead to the return of powersharing, as the DUP has insisted any deal that may emerge must meet its tests on trade, sovereignty and accountability if it is to countenance re-entering Stormont.

With the powersharing vacuum having continued following last May’s Assembly election, several deadlines for the calling of another election have come and gone.

With the last one passing on January 19, the Government had been under a responsibility to call a poll within a 12-week timeframe. That duty will now fall away following Mr Heaton-Harris’s move.

The Cabinet minister will now table legislation in Parliament – the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation) Bill – to extend the deadline.

“Having spoken to political representatives, businesses and communities in Northern Ireland, I have concluded that another election at this time is not the best course of action to facilitate the restoration of the Executive,” he said in a written ministerial statement tabled at Westminster.

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said pushing the Stormont Assembly election back would give time and space for negotiations over the protocol and the restoration of the Assembly.

He said: “We can go forward with a sense of purpose.

“There is a sense that if we had an election it would achieve absolutely nothing. Now we know we have that time and space to come up with a better solution.”

SDLP Stormont leader Matthew O’Toole said: “There was an election last May. People returned parties to form an executive. That needs to happen now.

“We have a process between the UK and the EU which looks like it is about to lead to a set of solutions in terms of smoothing goods movement.

“It is a good thing that in the middle of that we are not going to have another Assembly election.”

Brexit
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has made clear his party will not return to powersharing until major changes are made to the Northern Ireland Protocol (Brian Lawless/PA)

On Wednesday, the UK Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the Northern Ireland Protocol is lawful, following a challenge brought by a collective of unionists and Brexiteers.

Unionists have interpreted the judgment as confirmation that the protocol has overridden a key plank of the 1800 Acts of Union that formed the United Kingdom.

Mr Heaton-Harris will hold a roundtable meeting with Stormont leaders later on Thursday to discuss the move.

On Wednesday, he met the EU’s chief negotiator on the protocol, European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic, in Brussels.

“I reiterated that the UK Government is working hard to resolve the problems caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol, and the desire to see an agreed solution with the EU,” said Mr Heaton-Harris.

“I was clear that this extension does not influence protocol discussions.

“I remain focused on restoring devolved institutions as soon as possible and this Bill creates the best opportunity to do that.

“I will continue to do all I can to support the people of Northern Ireland in the meantime.

“I will also host Northern Ireland party leaders at a roundtable in Belfast today to urge them to restore the Executive as soon as possible.

“I very much hope that the parties will recognise the importance of getting back to work, so that a functioning Executive can take the actions needed to address the challenges facing public services in Northern Ireland.”

Civil servants are currently running public services in Northern Ireland in the absence of elected ministers.

They have taken the reins at a time when Stormont is facing a financial overspend running to hundreds of millions of pounds.

British Irish Intergovernmental Conference in Dublin
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris will table legislation in Parliament to extend the deadline (Brian Lawless/PA)

Stormont’s financial problems are also set to feature significantly at Mr Heaton-Harris’s meeting with the main parties.

In the absence of devolution, the responsibility for setting a budget for the coming financial year lies with the Northern Ireland Secretary.

In January, the parties were asked to meet Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Mr Heaton-Harris in Belfast to discuss the protocol deadlock.

However, Sinn Fein did not take part after party president Mary Lou McDonald was not invited, and the SDLP declined to take part in protest at the exclusion of Ms McDonald.

It is understood Ms McDonald has been invited to Thursday’s meeting with Mr Heaton-Harris.

