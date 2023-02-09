Number of mortgage-holders getting into arrears rose in final months of 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Number of mortgage-holders getting into arrears rose in final months of 2022

By Press Association
February 9, 2023, 1:14 pm
The number of mortgage holders getting into arrears increased in the final three months of 2022, according to UK Finance (Joe Giddens/PA)
The number of mortgage holders getting into arrears increased in the final three months of 2022, according to UK Finance (Joe Giddens/PA)

The number of mortgage-holders getting into arrears increased in the final three months of 2022, according to a body representing lenders.

Across the UK, 75,170 homeowner mortgages were in arrears of 2.5% or more of the outstanding balance in the fourth quarter of 2022, which was 1% higher than in the previous quarter, UK Finance said.

There were also 6,060 buy-to-let mortgages in arrears of 2.5% or more of the outstanding balance in the fourth quarter of 2022, which was 5% higher than in the previous quarter.

However, there were fewer mortgage-holders in the most serious arrears bracket than in the previous quarter.

Some 28,390 homeowner mortgages had more significant arrears of at least 10% of the outstanding balance. This was 2% fewer than in the previous quarter.

There were 1,770 buy-to-let mortgages with more significant arrears of at least 10% of the outstanding balance. This was 1% fewer than in the previous quarter.

The number of homes being repossessed also decreased compared with the previous quarter.

Some 500 homeowner mortgaged properties were repossessed in the fourth quarter of 2022, which was 29% fewer than in the previous quarter.

And 320 buy-to-let mortgaged properties were repossessed, which was a fifth (20%) fewer than in the third quarter of last year.

Lenders can offer various options to struggling borrowers, depending on individual circumstances. They may include, for example, extending the length of the mortgage or switching to interest-only payments.

Mortgage rates jumped last autumn following the mini-budget, but with many homeowners being on fixed rates, they will not have felt the impact immediately – until they come to re-mortgage.

Some 1.8 million customers are due to see their fixed-rate deals end at some point this year.

There have been some signs of fixed mortgage rates decreasing in recent weeks.

Increases in the Bank of England base rate have also been putting an upward pressure on borrowing costs.

Homeowners on variable rates tracking the base rate will have felt the immediate impact.

The most recent base rate increase added about £48.99 per month to the average tracker payment, according to UK Finance’s figures.

In further signs of what is to come, figures released by the Ministry of Justice showed mortgage repossession claims between October and December increased by 23% compared with the same period a year earlier in county courts across England and Wales.

The number of mortgage repossession claims increased from 2,570 to 3,160.

Landlord possession actions through the courts also increased significantly, the latest figures show.

When compared with the same quarter in 2021, landlord repossession claims increased from 14,436 to 20,460 – marking a 42% rise.

Looking at landlord repossession actions, warrants and repossessions roughly doubled compared with a year earlier, increasing by 103% and 98% respectively.

The median average time from a claim to a landlord repossession fell to just under 22 weeks, from just over 42 weeks in the same period in 2021.

Matt Downie, chief executive of charity Crisis, said: “The devastating impact of the cost-of-living crisis, rising rents and low wages has once again been laid bare as thousands more renters are faced with eviction and the very real threat of being left with nowhere to go.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Seven years after his accident, Jamie Cardno shares his story. Image: Jamie Cardno/ DC Thomson.
Fraserburgh ‘miracle man’ fights back after being told he would never speak or walk…
2
Amanda Parer's Fantastic Planet will visit festival of light Spectra in Aberdeen. Image: Parer Studio.
All you need to know about Aberdeen’s festival of light Spectra
3
Angus MacDonald ahead of the Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell. Image: SNS
‘I’m lucky they caught it early – there are people who are not so…
4
New Aberdeen signing Angus MacDonald makes his debut in the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Paul Third: The reasons Aberdeen can’t afford to wait until end of the season…
5
To go with story by Shona Gossip. George Walker junior has qualified his pilot license at just 17. Picture shows; George Walker. Aberdeen. Supplied by George Walker Date; 30/07/2022
Inverurie Academy pupil, 17, gets his pilot wings before he can learn to drive
6
A still from the Virgin Media advert featuring the Highland cow riding the motorcycle through Glencoe.
Virgin Media’s broadband advert filmed in the Highlands – where locals can’t get coverage
7
David Dickson had to be dragged off a woman by police when he tried to choke her. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Jail for man who throttled partner and had to be dragged off her by…
8
Alan Burrows, right. Image: SNS
Motherwell explain their decision to expedite Alan Burrows’ departure to Aberdeen
9
Willie Miller captained Aberdeen to glory in the European Cup-Winners Cup in 1983.
Weekend of celebrations planned for Aberdeen’s Gothenburg Greats
10
The Luminosi Trees, created by Sound Intervention, are making their Scottish premier at this year's Spectra Festival in Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
‘Spectra is for everyone’: Festival of light makes illuminating return to Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

The crash happened on the A96 at Bucksburn. Image: Google Maps.
One-car crash on A96 in Aberdeen at Bucksburn causing delays
Almost 300 undergraduate students will start medical training at Aberdeen University in September. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen University to welcome record number of medical undergraduate students in 2023
Nine grand family homes have been constructed alongside 12 two-bedroom luxury apartments, six mews houses, three cottages and one gatehouse. Image: Big Partnership.
Century-old mansion in Inverness given new lease of life as part of £12m development
Andy Morrison of Glentanar Bar caught up with Society about the kitchen residency initiative. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen's Glentanar Bar looking for chef of the future to take over kitchen
Daniel McGladrigan. Image: DC Thomson
Paedophile given jail warning after being caught with indecent images for second time
Stepping into Cup is like stepping into wonderland. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Step into Wonderland as Aberdeen cafe Cup celebrates 10th birthday with new look
Jean Meikle.
'Nobody told us we could get help': Unpaid Aberdeenshire carer spent 20 years looking…
Alexandra Arnold started Panda Bear Bijoux in lockdown. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Oldmeldrum mum turns lockdown hobby into thriving bespoke jewellery business
An array of dishes sampled at Vovem on Union Street in Aberdeen's city centre. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Relaxed fine dining is what you'll find at Vovem Meat and Liquor…
David 'Heavy' Whalley has won an award. Image: Dave MacLeod
Mountain rescue legend who led search team to look for survivors at the Lockerbie…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented