Deposit return scheme could be ‘catastrophe’ for business, Sturgeon warned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Deposit return scheme could be ‘catastrophe’ for business, Sturgeon warned

By Press Association
February 9, 2023, 2:05 pm Updated: February 9, 2023, 2:14 pm
Former rural economy secretary Fergus Ewing called on Nicola Sturgeon to halt her Government’s deposit return scheme for drinks cans and bottles (Jane Barlow/PA)
Former rural economy secretary Fergus Ewing called on Nicola Sturgeon to halt her Government’s deposit return scheme for drinks cans and bottles (Jane Barlow/PA)

A former member of Nicola Sturgeon’s Cabinet has challenged the First Minister to halt her Government’s “fatally flawed” deposit return scheme, claiming it will be a “catastrophe” for business if it is not paused.

Fergus Ewing, who was the rural economy and tourism secretary until May 2021, said businesses in the drinks sector are “in a state of fear and even despair” about the initiative, which he said could “damage the reputation of Scotland as a place to do business”.

The deposit return scheme is due to begin in August and will see shoppers pay an extra 20p when purchasing drinks in a can or bottle, with this deposit then returned to them when they bring back the empty container for recycling.

Mr Ewing said some 600 drinks producers have raised concerns about the impact on their businesses “and the survival of them in relation to the deposit return scheme”.

In November last year, hundreds of leading figures from businesses across the food, drink and hospitality sector signed a letter to Lorna Slater, the circular economy minister, calling for the initiative to be paused so it can be revised.

Fergus Ewing raised the issue at First Minister’s Questions in the Scottish Parliament (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

This week, it emerged that leading lawyer Aidan O’Neill KC had advised that concerns it would create a trade barrier between Scotland and England are “well founded”, as it would require different prices to be charged for the same product on each side of the border – with this potentially breaching the UK Internal Market Act 2020.

Speaking about the impact deposit return could have on businesses during First Minister’s Questions, Mr Ewing warned: “Some will close, some will fail and others will no longer sell their own produce in their own country of Scotland.

“Unless halted now, this scheme, which most businesses believe to be fatally flawed, will damage the reputation of Scotland as a place to do business.

“First Minister will you instruct a pause of this disaster of a scheme before it becomes a catastrophe?”

Mr Ewing argued there should be a “thorough and independent review” of how better to achieve the aims of deposit return.

He also insisted glass bottles should be excluded from the remit of the scheme.

Ms Sturgeon said the Government will “continue to listen to and where possible address concerns that have been raised”, telling MSPs that industry feedback has already resulted in a reduction in the costs to producers from deposit return.

She added: “We continue to work with industry to ensure that there are pragmatic approaches to implementation, and we will do so right up to the point of implementation.”

Nicola Sturgeon said she will ‘continue to listen’ to the sector (Jane Barlow/PA)

She said she is “particularly concerned” to see if more can be done to reduce the impact on small firms, saying “some of the concerns being raised there are not unreasonable”.

Ms Sturgeon continued: “In terms of glass, there are 44 countries and territories operating deposit return schemes, only four of them don’t include glass.

“Of course it is the case there are strong environmental reasons for including glass.

“But of course on all these issues, we will continue to listen.”

She stressed ministers will “continue to take a responsible approach, listening to the concerns of business and responding responsibly in the face of them”.

Speaking to journalists after First Minister’s Questions, a spokesman for Ms Sturgeon said the scheme will continue as planned.

“We are proceeding as planned for the launch of the scheme later this year,” he said.

“I wouldn’t anticipate any change to that.”

“Obviously there’s been a lot of concerns expressed by the sector, I also think a lot of the specific issues have been addressed or are in the process of being addressed.”

Asked if the First Minister is concerned about the criticism coming from within her own party, the spokesman added: “Fergus is obviously free to express his views as he chooses and he obviously did so very clearly today and that’s his prerogative as an elected parliamentarian.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Seven years after his accident, Jamie Cardno shares his story. Image: Jamie Cardno/ DC Thomson.
Fraserburgh ‘miracle man’ fights back after being told he would never speak or walk…
2
Amanda Parer's Fantastic Planet will visit festival of light Spectra in Aberdeen. Image: Parer Studio.
All you need to know about Aberdeen’s festival of light Spectra
3
Angus MacDonald ahead of the Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell. Image: SNS
‘I’m lucky they caught it early – there are people who are not so…
4
New Aberdeen signing Angus MacDonald makes his debut in the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Paul Third: The reasons Aberdeen can’t afford to wait until end of the season…
5
To go with story by Shona Gossip. George Walker junior has qualified his pilot license at just 17. Picture shows; George Walker. Aberdeen. Supplied by George Walker Date; 30/07/2022
Inverurie Academy pupil, 17, gets his pilot wings before he can learn to drive
6
A still from the Virgin Media advert featuring the Highland cow riding the motorcycle through Glencoe.
Virgin Media’s broadband advert filmed in the Highlands – where locals can’t get coverage
2
7
David Dickson had to be dragged off a woman by police when he tried to choke her. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Jail for man who throttled partner and had to be dragged off her by…
8
Alan Burrows, right. Image: SNS
Motherwell explain their decision to expedite Alan Burrows’ departure to Aberdeen
9
Willie Miller captained Aberdeen to glory in the European Cup-Winners Cup in 1983.
Weekend of celebrations planned for Aberdeen’s Gothenburg Greats
10
The Luminosi Trees, created by Sound Intervention, are making their Scottish premier at this year's Spectra Festival in Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
‘Spectra is for everyone’: Festival of light makes illuminating return to Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

Councillor Mac Macrae welcomed a new report into Moray's roads. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Moray’s roads are REALLY the third best in Scotland
Laptop which screen says 'Unable to connect, try again' with a big red X in the middle
Bridge of Don residents using 'excessive mobile data' as Sky Fibre broadband access on…
German naval gun
Rare WW1 naval gun returned to museum in Orkney after travelling south to be…
Camphill School in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
Camphill School aims to be part of solution in 'growing crisis' of residential care…
Inverness SNP rebel Fergus Ewing angrily confronts Nicola Sturgeon over drinks recycling plan 'catastrophe'
The crash happened on the A96 at Bucksburn. Image: Google Maps.
One-car crash on A96 in Aberdeen at Bucksburn causing delays
Almost 300 undergraduate students will start medical training at Aberdeen University in September. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen University to welcome record number of medical undergraduate students in 2023
Nine grand family homes have been constructed alongside 12 two-bedroom luxury apartments, six mews houses, three cottages and one gatehouse. Image: Big Partnership.
Century-old mansion in Inverness given new lease of life as part of £12m development
Andy Morrison of Glentanar Bar caught up with Society about the kitchen residency initiative. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen's Glentanar Bar looking for chef of the future to take over kitchen
Daniel McGladrigan. Image: DC Thomson
Paedophile given jail warning after being caught with indecent images for second time

Editor's Picks

Most Commented