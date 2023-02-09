UK and US sanction seven Russian cyber criminals over ransomware actions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK and US sanction seven Russian cyber criminals over ransomware actions

By Press Association
February 9, 2023, 2:08 pm
The FCDO said recent victims of this type of cybercrime included UK schools and local authorities (Tim Goode/PA)
Seven Russian nationals have been sanctioned by the UK and US over their links to the development and deployment of ransomware, as part of a Government crackdown on cyber criminals.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said asset freezes and travel bans had been imposed on the seven individuals for their ties to strains of ransomware which had been used to attack UK infrastructure, and others internationally.

Ransomware is a form of cyber attack that locks files and data on a user’s computer and demands payment in order for them to be released back to the owner and has been used as part of a number of high-profile cyber attacks in recent years, including the 2017 attack on the NHS.

The FCDO said recent victims of this type of cybercrime included UK schools and local authorities, while the National Crime Agency (NCA) had identified 149 British victims who had been affected by strains of ransomware linked to the sanctioned individuals and was responsible for extricating at least an estimated £27 million.

“By sanctioning these cyber criminals, we are sending a clear signal to them and others involved in ransomware that they will be held to account,” Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

“These cynical cyber attacks cause real damage to people’s lives and livelihoods.

“We will always put our national security first by protecting the UK and our allies from serious organised crime – whatever its form and wherever it originates.”

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said it has assessed that key members of ransomware groups linked to the sanctioned individuals were likely to have ties to the Russian Intelligence services and had taken actions and targeted certain organisations which aligned them with Russian state objectives.

“We’re targeting cyber criminals who have been involved in some of the most prolific and damaging forms of ransomware,” Security Minister Tom Tugendhat said.

“Ransomware criminals have hit hospitals and schools, hurt many and disrupted lives, at great expense to the taxpayer.

“Cyber crime knows no boundaries and threatens our national security. These sanctions identify and expose those responsible.”

NCSC chief executive Lindy Cameron has previously called ransomware the key cyber threat facing the UK, and she echoed that warning as she urged firms to take action to prevent themselves from attack.

“Ransomware is the most acute cyber threat facing the UK, and attacks by criminal groups show just how devastating its impact can be,” she said.

“The NCSC is working with partners to bear down on ransomware attacks and those responsible, helping to prevent incidents and improve our collective resilience.

“It is vital organisations take immediate steps to limit their risk by following the NCSC’s advice on how to put robust defences in place to protect their networks.”

