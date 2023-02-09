Landlords subject to strict time limits to fix damp under Awaab’s Law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Landlords subject to strict time limits to fix damp under Awaab’s Law

By Press Association
February 9, 2023, 4:26 pm
Undated family handout file photo issued by Farleys Solicitors of two-year-old Awaab Ishak who died in December 2020 (Family handlut/PA)
Undated family handout file photo issued by Farleys Solicitors of two-year-old Awaab Ishak who died in December 2020 (Family handlut/PA)

Landlords will have to investigate and fix damp and mould in social housing within strict time limits under a proposed new law named after a toddler who died having been exposed to such conditions at home.

Two-year-old Awaab Ishak died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould at his home in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.

His parents, Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Amin, had repeatedly complained about the mould but were “repeatedly ignored”, Housing Secretary Michael Gove said.

Mr Gove met the child’s family during a visit to Rochdale on Thursday, as well as the new chief executive at Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH).

The Government has tabled amendments to the Social Housing Regulation Bill to introduce what it called “Awaab’s Law”, which it said aims to see landlords obligated to fix reported health hazards within specified timeframes.

The department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said a consultation will be launched later this year to set the timeframes and that the new rules will form part of the tenancy agreement, meaning renters can hold landlords to account by law if they fail to provide a decent home.

The toddler's parents, Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Amin, repeatedly complained about the mould but were ignored (Eleanor Barlow/PA)
The toddler's parents, Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Amin, repeatedly complained about the mould but were ignored (Eleanor Barlow/PA)

Mr Gove said:   ”The tragic death of Awaab Ishak should never have happened.

“He was inexcusably let down and his family repeatedly ignored. I want to pay tribute to Awaab’s family for their tireless fight for justice over the last two years.

“Today we have announced tough new laws to force social landlords to fix their homes within strict new time limits.

“Those landlords who continue to drag their feet over dangerous damp and mould will face the full force of the law.

“Our Social Housing Bill will enshrine tenants’ rights in law and strengthen the Housing Ombudsman and Regulator’s powers so that poor social landlords have nowhere to hide.

“Awaab’s Law will help to ensure that homes across the country are safe, decent and warm.”

The Government aims to publish new guidance this summer tailored to the housing sector, following a rapid review of existing guidance on the health impacts of damp and mould.

Earlier this month the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) published initial findings in its investigation into conditions in the sector which suggested tens of thousands of properties in England have “notable” damp and mould.

The department said further powers, announced on Thursday will enable the Housing Ombudsman to instruct landlords to measure their service against guidance on issues such as damp and mould, as well as plans to improve insolvency arrangements, data protection and the requirement for written reports after inspections.

Last year, the RSH found “widespread failings” at the housing association that owned the flat Awaab had lived in.

RBH made “incorrect assumptions” about the cause of damp and mould in the toddler’s flat and did not treat his family with fairness and respect, the regulator said.

