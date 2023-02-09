Father of boy who died after exposure to mould welcomes law to tackle damp homes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The father of a toddler who died after exposure to mould at his housing association flat has spoken of his family’s “struggle” with their loss as he welcomed a proposed new law in his son’s name.

Two-year-old Awaab Ishak died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould at his home in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.

His father Faisal Abdullah said his family finally feels like they are being treated fairly, after their repeated complaints about the conditions in their home were ignored.

Under newly announced Government proposals, landlords will have to investigate and fix damp and mould in social housing within strict time limits under what would be known as “Awaab’s Law”.

Housing Secretary Michael Gove met the child’s father and mother Aisha Amin during a visit to Rochdale on Thursday.

In a video afterwards by the Manchester Evening News, Awaab’s father said: “We have just finished our meeting with Michael Gove. I am glad to say that there will now be Awaab’s Law.

“We would like to express our thanks to Michael Gove and his team for listening to us and doing the right thing.

“My wife and I still struggle to deal with this loss of our son, but we are finally starting to feel like we are being treated fairly.

“We hope that Awaab’s Law will help stop any other family going through the pain we have gone through. We would not wish this pain on anybody.”

He also thanked friends and family “who stood by us and offered support” as well as members of the public whose support “stopped us feeling alone during this hard time”.

The Government has tabled amendments to the Social Housing Regulation Bill to introduce Awaab’s Law, saying it aims to see landlords obliged to fix reported health hazards within specified timeframes.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said a consultation will be launched later this year to set the timeframes and that the new rules will form part of the tenancy agreement, meaning renters can hold landlords to account by law if they fail to provide a decent home.

The toddler’s parents, Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Amin, repeatedly complained about the mould but were ignored (Eleanor Barlow/PA)

Mr Gove said: ”The tragic death of Awaab Ishak should never have happened.

“He was inexcusably let down and his family repeatedly ignored. I want to pay tribute to Awaab’s family for their tireless fight for justice over the last two years.

“Today we have announced tough new laws to force social landlords to fix their homes within strict new time limits.

“Those landlords who continue to drag their feet over dangerous damp and mould will face the full force of the law.

“Our Social Housing Bill will enshrine tenants’ rights in law and strengthen the Housing Ombudsman and Regulator’s powers so that poor social landlords have nowhere to hide.

“Awaab’s Law will help to ensure that homes across the country are safe, decent and warm.”

Awaab Ishak died in December 2020 (Family handout/PA)

The Government aims to publish new guidance this summer tailored to the housing sector, following a rapid review of existing guidance on the health impacts of damp and mould.

Earlier this month, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) published initial findings in its investigation into conditions in the sector which suggested tens of thousands of properties in England have “notable” damp and mould.

The department said further powers announced on Thursday will enable the Housing Ombudsman to instruct landlords to measure their service against guidance on issues such as damp and mould, as well as plans to improve insolvency arrangements, data protection and the requirement for written reports after inspections.

Last year, the RSH found “widespread failings” at the housing association that owned the flat Awaab lived in.

Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) made “incorrect assumptions” about the cause of damp and mould in the toddler’s flat and did not treat his family with fairness and respect, the regulator said.

During Thursday’s visit, Mr Gove also met RBH interim chief executive Yvonne Arrowsmith.

Gareth Swarbrick was removed as RBH’s chief executive following the highly critical inquest into Awaab’s death.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, also welcomed the proposed law and urged ministers to keep their promises to Grenfell campaigners as well.

She said: “Thanks to the campaigning by Awaab Ishak’s family, the inclusion of Awaab’s Law in the Social Housing Regulation Bill will ensure landlords deal with serious hazards in social homes in a timely manner.

“We’re pleased ministers have listened and included these vital amendments. They must now make good on promises to Grenfell United too.

“Nearly six years after the fire, the Bill has to include strong measures that require landlords to be qualified to do the job. To avoid another horrific tragedy, it’s vital social landlords are held to account in professionally managing homes.”