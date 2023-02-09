Scottish income tax rates approved by MSPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Scottish income tax rates approved by MSPs

By Press Association
February 9, 2023, 5:56 pm
MSPs approved the income tax rate ahead of the Scottish budget (Jane Barlow/PA)
MSPs approved the income tax rate ahead of the Scottish budget (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland’s income tax rates for 2023/24 have been approved by MSPs at Holyrood.

While there will be no changes to the starter, basic and intermediate rates, those on higher incomes will pay more after the approval of the Scottish Government’s proposals.

The higher rate will increase to 42% – a 1% rise – charged on income above £31,092 and up to £125,140.

The top rate has increased to 47% for those earning more than £125,140.

After a parliamentary debate on the Scottish rate resolution – which must be passed at Holyrood before the stage three budget process can go ahead – MSPs approved the changes by 90 votes to two, with 28 abstentions.

Scottish Tory finance spokeswoman Liz Smith stressed a difference of opinion on taxation but said it would be “irresponsible” for her party to reject the plans due to the significant economic consequences it could cause.

She said: “We do have that difference of opinion but of course there is that restraining order upon us that if we were to vote against a resolution, that it does actually mean that the Scottish Government would be prevented from collecting any tax whatsoever.

“And of course, from that angle, particularly just now, that would send out an irresponsible message, because it means obviously, at a time of great economic difficulty and of people who are under the cosh with raising sufficient revenue, that is a difficult thing.

Economic recovery in Scotland
Scottish Conservative MSP Liz Smith (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“I think it would be irresponsible to vote against it.”

Scottish Labour’s Daniel Johnson said his party would back the move, while the Scottish Liberal Democrats’ Willie Rennie said his party was “cautiously” supporting the motion.

Public finance minister Tom Arthur said the rate was set against “one of the most challenging periods for the economy” since devolution.

He said: “In the 2023/24 budget we have taken the difficult but necessary decisions to allow us to protect our vital public services upon which so many households, communities and indeed the Scottish economy relies on.”

The policy seeks to strike a balance between “ensuring there is enough money for public spending and acknowledging the challenging economic conditions facing households and businesses”, he added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
This wonderful family home has five bedrooms, three reception rooms and two bathrooms. Photos supplied by Alex Hutcheon & Co.
Plush period property on the market for £520,000 in Aberdeen’s West End
2
The Dutch Mill marquee has been the subject of some demand
Jobs saved as Dutch Mill marquee plans approved
2
3
Dave Fishwick at the 2023 premiere of Bank of Dave, based on his real-life experiences (Image: MCPIX/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Netflix bank film shows we should all be a bit more Dave
4
Seven years after his accident, Jamie Cardno shares his story. Image: Jamie Cardno/ DC Thomson.
Fraserburgh ‘miracle man’ fights back after being told he would never speak or walk…
5
CR0039774 Aberdeen Civil Court - Teacher Peter Parfitt Trial on sexual assault charges. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 25/11/2022
Music teacher cleared of sexually assaulting two pupils at Aberdeen private school
6
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
Euan McColm: Scottish Labour leader is reduced to a political shield for the SNP

More from Press and Journal

Highlands and Islands Media Awards winners received their prizes at the annual Highlands and Islands Press Ball Image Alison White
Four Highland charities scoop rewards from Press Ball fundraising
Aberdeen coach Steve Agnew during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Lee Miller lifts lid on Steve Agnew - the coach players 'buzz off' -…
The investment needed to eradicate disparities between East and West Germany was significant (Image: Sipa/Shutterstock)
Jim Hunter: We'll never fix regional inequalities with such pitiful 'levelling up' investment
Culter and Dyce meet on Friday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Premier League leaders Culter head to third-placed Dyce in important…
Christopher Tracy grinned and swore as he left court. Image: DC Thomson
Driver grins as he dodges ban despite causing terrifying crash
Highland's Kevin Brown goes on the attack against Gala.
Highland take positives from Scottish Cup clash against Premiership victors Musselburgh
Jake Dolzanski (number five) is determined to see Elgin have a go at Ayr United in the weekend's Scottish Cup tie at Somerset Park. Image: Duncan Brown
Elgin City's Jake Dolzanski points to pace as winning route against favourites Ayr United…
Inverness striker Billy Mckay. Image: SNS Group
It was cheers not tears for Billy Mckay as Caley Thistle won Scottish Cup…
All the build-up to Saturday's Breedon Highland League matches with your Highland League Weekly Friday preview.
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview February 10 - as Brora Rangers get set…
David Harris has already spent £6,000 on a garden revamp he may be ordered to undo
Golf entrepreneur scraps front garden putting green plans after Aberdeen neighbours complain

Editor's Picks

Most Commented