Daniel Craig appeals for donations to help earthquake victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Daniel Craig appeals for donations to help earthquake victims

By Press Association
February 9, 2023, 7:26 pm Updated: February 9, 2023, 10:45 pm
Daniel Craig is urging people to donate to disaster relief efforts (Suzan Moore/PA)
Daniel Craig is urging people to donate to disaster relief efforts (Suzan Moore/PA)

Daniel Craig will star in TV adverts telling the public they “can and must” help in the wake of the devastating earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.

The former James Bond actor, 54, will urge Britons to donate to those “in desperate need of life-saving support” in adverts which will be shown after the ITV evening news.

He is lending his support to the Disasters and Emergencies Committee (DEC), which is co-ordinating a joint fundraising appeal by 14 British humanitarian charities, after the earthquakes on Monday.

The actor will say: “Millions of the Syrian families affected now had already been forced to flee their homes due to years of brutal conflict there.

“And even for those miraculously saved, what do their futures hold?

“They are in desperate need of life-saving support from around the world. Their own homes are no longer safe.

“The Disasters Emergency Committee charities and local partners are on the ground, but urgently need more resources to respond to a disaster of this incredible scale.”

Belgravia Photocall – London
Tamsin Greig is asking for donations from the public for the DEC (Ian West/PA)

Actress Tamsin Greig will appear in a similar film to be shown on the BBC while Sir Michael Palin and the Rev Richard Coles are voicing audio clips to be broadcast on Friday.

The Government is matching all donations made by the public to the DEC appeal to a total value of £5 million.

The DEC said it expects humanitarian needs to grow in the coming days, with access to shelter, clean water and warmth all potential issues.

For more details on how to donate visit www.dec.org.uk.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
This wonderful family home has five bedrooms, three reception rooms and two bathrooms. Photos supplied by Alex Hutcheon & Co.
Plush period property on the market for £520,000 in Aberdeen’s West End
2
The Dutch Mill marquee has been the subject of some demand
Jobs saved as Dutch Mill marquee plans approved
2
3
Dave Fishwick at the 2023 premiere of Bank of Dave, based on his real-life experiences (Image: MCPIX/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Netflix bank film shows we should all be a bit more Dave
4
Seven years after his accident, Jamie Cardno shares his story. Image: Jamie Cardno/ DC Thomson.
Fraserburgh ‘miracle man’ fights back after being told he would never speak or walk…
5
CR0039774 Aberdeen Civil Court - Teacher Peter Parfitt Trial on sexual assault charges. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 25/11/2022
Music teacher cleared of sexually assaulting two pupils at Aberdeen private school
6
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
Euan McColm: Scottish Labour leader is reduced to a political shield for the SNP

More from Press and Journal

Highlands and Islands Media Awards winners received their prizes at the annual Highlands and Islands Press Ball Image Alison White
Four Highland charities scoop rewards from Press Ball fundraising
Aberdeen coach Steve Agnew during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Lee Miller lifts lid on Steve Agnew - the coach players 'buzz off' -…
The investment needed to eradicate disparities between East and West Germany was significant (Image: Sipa/Shutterstock)
Jim Hunter: We'll never fix regional inequalities with such pitiful 'levelling up' investment
Culter and Dyce meet on Friday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Premier League leaders Culter head to third-placed Dyce in important…
Christopher Tracy grinned and swore as he left court. Image: DC Thomson
Driver grins as he dodges ban despite causing terrifying crash
Highland's Kevin Brown goes on the attack against Gala.
Highland take positives from Scottish Cup clash against Premiership victors Musselburgh
Jake Dolzanski (number five) is determined to see Elgin have a go at Ayr United in the weekend's Scottish Cup tie at Somerset Park. Image: Duncan Brown
Elgin City's Jake Dolzanski points to pace as winning route against favourites Ayr United…
Inverness striker Billy Mckay. Image: SNS Group
It was cheers not tears for Billy Mckay as Caley Thistle won Scottish Cup…
All the build-up to Saturday's Breedon Highland League matches with your Highland League Weekly Friday preview.
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview February 10 - as Brora Rangers get set…
David Harris has already spent £6,000 on a garden revamp he may be ordered to undo
Golf entrepreneur scraps front garden putting green plans after Aberdeen neighbours complain

Editor's Picks

Most Commented