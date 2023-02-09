Braverman dodges question on timescale for stopping Channel crossings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Braverman dodges question on timescale for stopping Channel crossings

By Press Association
February 9, 2023, 8:06 pm
Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Home Secretary has refused to put a timescale on when the Government’s plans to stop small boats crossing the Channel will succeed.

The Government is set to publish legislation designed to stop migrants crossing the English Channel to the UK in small boats, as one of Rishi Sunak’s top five priorities in the run-up to the next general election.

But Suella Braverman and Mr Sunak have faced questions about the timeframe for that commitment.

Speaking to ITV News, Ms Braverman appeared to suggest that Government plans would have made an impact in 12 months’ time before appearing to row back on the suggestion.

“You can judge me on results. Words don’t matter. We have told you that we want to stop the boats. You will come here in a year or so and it’ll be very clear whether we’ve succeeded or not,” she said.

“We will see a dramatic reduction in the numbers arriving illegally.”

Asked if that would happen in a year, she said: “I’m not going to put a timescale on it, but what I am going to say is it’s going to take as long as it will take.

“It is absolutely essential that we do whatever it takes to stop the boats. To that, I am 100% committed.”

It came as Ms Braverman visited a police station in Brighton.

She told the broadcaster she was “very confident” in the Government’s plans.

“Stopping the boats means fixing our problem relating to illegal migration,” she said when quizzed about Mr Sunak’s pledge.

The Government has been under serious pressure from Tory backbenchers over the issue, with some calling for more urgent action from Mr Sunak.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper called the remarks “shambolic & embarrassing”.

“Rishi Sunak made this one of his Government’s key pledges yet his Home Secretary who is supposed to deliver it clearly doesn’t have a clue what it means.

“Time & again the Tories are all bluster & rhetoric with no serious plan.”

