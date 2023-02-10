Labour’s West Lancashire by-election winner calls for general election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour’s West Lancashire by-election winner calls for general election

By Press Association
February 10, 2023, 2:06 am Updated: February 10, 2023, 3:20 am
Labour’s Ashley Dalton celebrates after being declared the winner in the West Lancashire by-election (Pete Byrne/PA Wire)
Labour's Ashley Dalton celebrates after being declared the winner in the West Lancashire by-election (Pete Byrne/PA Wire)

Labour’s Ashley Dalton told the Conservatives “move out of the way” after a comfortable win in the West Lancashire by-election.

She demanded a general election, telling Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that it was time for Labour to take over.

Bitterly cold conditions on polling day and the expectation of an easy Labour hold contributed to a turnout of less than 32%.

Ms Dalton, who works part-time for a local charity, secured a majority of 8,326 over Conservative candidate Mike Prendergast, with a 10.52% swing from the Tories to Labour.

Labour wins West Lancashire by-election
Ashley Dalton celebrates after becoming the country’s newest MP (Pete Byrne/PA Wire)

In her victory speech at Burscough Racquet and Fitness Centre, she said: “Tonight the people of West Lancashire constituency have spoke on behalf of the country.

“They have sent a message to this Conservative Government. They do not have confidence in them to govern or the Prime Minister to lead.

“Prime Minister, your Government has no ideas or a plan to address the big issues facing our country, like record levels of child poverty and people dying waiting for ambulances.”

She added: “These are testing times for our country. I have had hundreds of conversations with voters and I know how hard life has become and the unthinkable choices people are having to face – paying their bills or buying food.

“Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives no longer have a mandate to govern. His Government has no ideas, no plan to address the big issues facing our country and the voters tonight have sent a message to the Prime Minister – your Government is failing British people.

“Move out of the way. Let Labour take over and it’s time for a general election.”

While Rosie Cooper’s majority at the 2019 snap general election was similar at 8,336, that was over 36% of the vote, compared with just over 25% this time around.

It was the first time the Tory vote has dipped below 30% since the 1997 general election, which Tony Blair’s Labour party won by a landslide.

Labour wins West Lancashire by-election
Ashley Dalton makes her victory speech flanked by the other candidates (Pete Byrne/PA Wire)

Reform UK secured 997 votes, ahead of the Liberal Democrats on 918, the Greens with 646 and the Official Monster Raving Loony Party with 210.

The ballot was held after Ms Cooper, who represented the constituency for 17 years, accepted the role of chairwoman of the Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust.

Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour, which is enjoying a significant lead in the polls against Mr Sunak’s Conservatives, was always confident of holding the seat.

It was the latest by-election test for Mr Sunak since entering Downing Street last October and comes amid a cost-of-living crisis, soaring inflation and a wave of industrial action across the UK.

New Tory chairman Greg Hands, who replaced the sacked Nadhim Zahawi this week, is charged with steering his party towards the local elections in May amid pressure on the Prime Minister to get his party in fighting shape ahead of the next general election in around 18 months’ time.

