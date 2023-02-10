What is a recession and how much does it matter that we avoided one?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

What is a recession and how much does it matter that we avoided one?

By Press Association
February 10, 2023, 8:42 am
The UK narrowly avoided a recession in the latter half of 2022, it was revealed on Friday morning as the Office for National Statistics (ONS) published its estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) (PA)
The UK narrowly avoided a recession in the latter half of 2022, it was revealed on Friday morning as the Office for National Statistics (ONS) published its estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) (PA)

The UK narrowly avoided a recession in the latter half of 2022, it was revealed on Friday morning as the Office for National Statistics (ONS) published its estimates of gross domestic product (GDP).

But what exactly is a recession, how important or not is it that we avoided one and could the ONS change its mind later?

We explore those issues below.

– What is a recession?

There is no real definition. It is seen as a time when the economy is declining, but there is no globally standardised way of saying exactly how much decline and exactly how long the period has to be.

In the UK, the most generally accepted definition of a recession is two quarters in a row when gross domestic product (GDP) falls.

But that means even if GDP drops by 0.01% one quarter and 0.01% again the next we are technically in a recession.

That would be a very shallow recession and much less painful than if GDP shrunk by 3% one quarter and rose by 1% the next – which would not be a recession.

Other countries measure recessions in different ways, taking into account the size of the drop or other factors.

A pound coin sits above the dictionary definition of recession
In the end, the recession was avoided (Rosemary Roberts/Alamy/PA)

– Why was the UK at risk of a recession?

The UK economy shrank by 0.2% in the third quarter of 2022 – between July and September.

This meant that if the economy shrank again in the fourth quarter – October to December – we would have been in a recession.

According to the ONS, GDP rose by 0.5% in October and 0.1% in November. But experts widely predicted that GDP would fall in December, which could wipe out that growth and potentially make GDP negative in the fourth quarter as a whole.

That could have landed the UK in a recession.

A mini figure in front of a financial chart
The next time the figures will be revised is March 31 (Ahmad Faizal Yahya/Alamy/PA)

– What happened at the end of 2022?

In the end, the recession was avoided. The economists were right and GDP did drop heavily, but only to 0.01% growth rather than pushing it into negative territory.

This meant the UK avoided a recession by the narrowest of margins.

It was the second time in 2022 the UK narrowly avoided a recession. The ONS originally thought GDP shrank in the second quarter too but it later revised this to 0.1% growth.

– If GDP grew by 0.01%, why is everyone saying growth was flat?

Simply because the ONS, when it reports GDP data, only reports it to one decimal point.

This means 0.01% is rounded to 0.0%, making growth appear flat even when it was slightly positive.

A row of empty houses
Facing rising bills and wages that are not keeping up, many people are seeing their living standards slip (Paula Solloway/Alamy/PA)

– Did we definitely avoid a recession in 2022?

No. Firstly it is important to remember this is not the final figure for GDP in the fourth quarter – just the first reading.

The ONS regularly reviews its GDP figures so it is possible that at some point in the future we find out GDP grew by more than 0.01%.

Alternatively, GDP could be revised down and show the economy actually shrank by 0.1% in the final quarter of 2022. If that happens, newspapers are likely to write new headlines saying the UK was in a recession.

The next time these figures will be revised is March 31.

– How much does it matter that we narrowly avoided a recession?

Not that important. The UK’s economy grew by 0.01% but it could just as easily have shrunk by 0.01%.

That would technically have tipped the UK into recession but the difference between the two is very slim.

What matters more is how much GDP drops – the depth of the recession.

And ultimately, at the moment, regardless of what term economists use to describe it, economic conditions are tough for millions of people across the UK.

A pile of newspapers taking about a recession and job cuts
Just a few months ago the Bank of England thought the UK would be in recession in the second half of 2022 (Rumal/Alamy/PA)

Facing rising bills and wages that are not keeping up, many – if not most – are seeing their living standards slip.

– Will the UK go into recession this year?

Right now it is difficult to say. The Bank of England thinks so. But then again, just a few months ago the Bank of England thought the UK would be in recession in the second half of 2022, a forecast that was slightly off.

The problem is that all recession forecasts at the moment include such slim drops – a fall of 0.1% here or 0.2% there – that even a small change can throw off any recession predictions.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Karl Kirkland was described as a 'gentle giant'. Image: Facebook
North Sea rallies to raise funds for family of ‘well loved’ offshore worker
2
Christopher Tracy grinned and swore as he left court. Image: DC Thomson
Driver grins as he dodges ban despite causing terrifying crash
3
police appeal
Tractor impounded after driver found on the A96 without insurance
4
Marshalls Farm Shop on the A96 near Kintore is serving customers through a new drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Marshall’s Farm Shop on A96 to open the north’s first drive-thru that will showcase…
5
Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart during the Scottish Cup loss at Darvel. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Anthony Stewart suffers ‘freakish injury’ during loan spell at MK Dons
6
This wonderful family home has five bedrooms, three reception rooms and two bathrooms. Photos supplied by Alex Hutcheon & Co.
Plush period property on the market for £520,000 in Aberdeen’s West End

More from Press and Journal

The Doddie Weir Cup has speical significance for Scotland after the great man's passing.
Six Nations: Scots determined to win the Doddie Weir Cup from Wales in honour…
The incident occurred on the A835 near its junction with the A832. Image: Google Maps.
A835 closed following two-vehicle crash near Braemore
Midwife putting oil on pregnant mother
New relaxation treatment in Elgin for overdue pregnant mothers aims to reduce Aberdeen travelling
The nurse was working at Cathay Care Home in Forres when she allegedly forced residents to take medication against their will.
Moray nurse struck off for 'forcibly administering' medicine to care home residents
A Sikorsky S-92 search and rescue helicopter was involved in the incident. Image: Maritime and Coastguard Agency/PA Wire.
Coastguard helicopter avoided collision with microlight near Cruden Bay by altering course, report reveals
Celebrities Oti Mabuse, Emma Willis and Rylan Clark walking on their Cairngorm Mountain challenge with their rucksacks and laughing
Red Nose Day celebrity Cairngorm challenge halted amid 100mph winds
Aging whisky barrels
Scotch breaks through £6 billion global sales mark but salmon exports decline
Mark Beaumont will be talking about this cycling adventures in Inverness this month. Image Markus Stitz
Record-breaking cyclist Mark Beaumont heads to Inverness's Eden Court later this month
Fish farm salmon round nets. Image: Shutterstock
Readers' letters: Salmon farming and aquaculture industry heads can go fish
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds urges no mistakes in Scottish Cup clash at Livingston

Editor's Picks

Most Commented