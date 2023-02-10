University staff and ambulance workers stage fresh strikes in pay dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
University staff and ambulance workers stage fresh strikes in pay dispute

By Press Association
February 10, 2023, 9:36 am Updated: February 10, 2023, 3:20 pm
Ambulance workers on the picket line near to Bournemouth Ambulance station in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)
University staff and ambulance workers staged more strikes on Friday as the wave of industrial unrest over issues including pay, staffing and jobs continued to sweep across the country.

University staff continued a 48-hour strike despite an announcement of fresh talks at the conciliation service Acas next week.

Members of the University and College Union (UCU) remained on strike at about 150 universities.

Ambulance workers in England staged a fresh strike in the long-running dispute over pay and staffing, with no sign of a breakthrough in the increasingly bitter row.

About 15,000 members of Unison in five areas walked out, with officials warning of escalating action in the coming weeks unless the deadlock is broken.

Unison general secretary Christina McAnea, joins ambulance workers on the picket line outside North Bristol Operations Centre, for the South Western Ambulance Service during a strike (Ben Birchall/PA)

Unison is balloting another 10,000 of its ambulance members in England for industrial action, so any future strikes could be the biggest yet for the union.

The union’s head of health, Sara Gorton, said there was a “gap” between what the Prime Minister and other ministers were saying in public about having “constructive talks” with unions, compared with what was actually happening.

She told the PA news agency she believed the Government was now “sitting it out” and waiting for the next pay round rather than trying to negotiate a deal to resolve the current dispute.

The Westminster Government says it will only discuss next year’s pay rather than pay for the current year which is at the heart of the disputes.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt on Friday said the Government would not fund big pay rises through “inflationary” borrowing.

“We should listen to the very clear warning from the Bank of England governor yesterday, who said that if you fund higher wage settlements through borrowing that is inflationary,” he told broadcasters.

Asked if that meant no more money for striking workers, the Chancellor said: “It’s not a no, it’s saying we’ll talk about absolutely anything, except things that will dig in the very high inflation that is causing people to see the cost of their weekly shop go up and the value of their wages erode.”

Jeremy Hunt
Jeremy Hunt warned against funding pay rises through ‘inflationary’ borrowing (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

UCU and four other higher education unions: EIS, GMB, Unison and Unite; will meet employer representatives next week to discuss issues including pay, equality, job insecurity and workloads.

The UCU said planned walkouts throughout February and March will go ahead unless there is a breakthrough.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: “We are pleased the employers have agreed to enter the Acas process in order to try and resolve our dispute.

“The union has been clear, we need an offer that addresses the key issues affecting our members – specifically on casualisation and workloads. We haven’t had that yet.

Ambulances parked up at Bournemouth Ambulance station (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“The sector has more than enough money to pay and treat people fairly, and employers have the power to do so.

“I am incredibly proud of UCU members whose dedication to improving their working standards and education has gotten us this far.”

Picket lines were mounted outside hospitals and universities again on Friday, with unions saying they continue to receive strong support from the public.

Health and education unions are considering new pay offers from the Welsh Government but there are no signs of any progress in England.

Acas director of dispute resolution Kate Nowicki said “We are pleased that UCU and UCEA have agreed to Acas conciliation to help resolve their dispute. We can confirm that Acas talks will take place on Monday.”

