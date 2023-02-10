Hunt disappointed UK ‘lost out this time’ on £320m new AstraZeneca factory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hunt disappointed UK ‘lost out this time’ on £320m new AstraZeneca factory

By Press Association
February 10, 2023, 10:10 am Updated: February 10, 2023, 10:28 am
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said he is disappointed that AstraZeneca is building its new factory in Ireland (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said he was disappointed the UK “lost out this time” on a £320 million new AstraZeneca factory after the drugs giant chose the low-tax Republic of Ireland instead.

The group had wanted to build a plant near its existing sites close to Macclesfield, Cheshire, but the “discouraging” tax rate had prompted a switch to Dublin, AstraZeneca chief executive Sir Pascal Soriot reportedly said.

Mr Hunt said he agreed with the firm’s “fundamental” argument on taxes.

Speaking to broadcasters at a science facility in central London on Friday, the Chancellor said: “We’re disappointed that we lost out this time and we agree with the fundamental case they’re making which is that we need our business taxation to be more competitive and we want to bring business taxes down.

“But the only tax cuts we won’t consider are ones that are funded by borrowing because they’re not a real tax cut. They’re just passing on the bill to future generations.”

The corporate tax rate is due to rise from 19% to 25% in April, while a tax relief scheme for businesses is expected to end and energy support will begin to fall away.

AstraZeneca has warned the UK for some time not to take its life sciences sector for granted and that it is losing out on investment to more competitive countries.

Dr Richard Torbett, chief executive of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI), called for Government action to provide a “level playing field”.

King visits AstraZeneca
Sir Pascal Soriot, left, shown here with the King, reportedly blamed the tax rise for the switch to Dublin (Chris Jackson/PA)

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “There are more stories about losing investment, like the one we’ve seen with AstraZeneca, than the positive noise stories coming in, and we really have to turn that around.”

He continued: “I do think there is a basic point that the economy is not growing fast enough at the moment to pay for the public services that we all need, so we’ve got a choice.

“We can either go so far down the route of fiscal conservativism that it would undermine potential growth industries, or we act responsibly but we try to make sure we are competitive with other countries that are going through similar challenges.”

Concerns within AstraZeneca and the wider industry have been focused on the NHS-branded medicines sales levy, which has soared because of rising demand since the pandemic.

Mr Torbett said: “The agreement we have with the NHS, that has got to the point where companies are now paying more than a quarter of their revenues — not profit but revenues — back to the Government.

“That is vastly in excess of anything the industry pays anywhere else in the world and we have to get to the point where the UK is able to compete for investment on a level playing field, and we are not there yet.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s shake-up of Whitehall this week included the creation of a new Government department focused on science, innovation and technology.

Mr Hunt said the UK’s life sciences industry was “tremendously strong”.

“If you look at life sciences, we have billion pound investments announced recently by BioNTech, by Moderna, by Merck, by other big pharmaceutical companies and we think we are in a tremendously strong position with the biggest life science sector in Europe.”

