Reform skills programmes to help Scots into higher paid work – Labour

By Press Association
February 10, 2023, 10:42 am
Labour wants to upskill the workforce (PA)
Labour wants to upskill the workforce (PA)

New programmes are needed to help Scots in low-paid sectors find higher paying work, Labour has said.

The party’s finance and economy spokesman Daniel Johnson has launched a consultation on reforming Scotland’s skills regime, saying politics has become an “economics-free zone” and it is time to change.

The consultation is seeking views from experts, trade unions and businesses on how to improve skills training to boost the economy.

It says there are “clear skills gaps” in the economy, with labour shortages in higher paid sectors.

Labour is proposing new programmes to address this, suggesting a model called P-Tech could be the way forward.

This combines secondary school education with industry-recognised training.

Daniel Johnson
Daniel Johnson is Labour's finance and economy spokesman (PA)

The document also says there is currently a “cluttered landscape” of skills agencies which need to be better connected to employers.

Mr Johnson said: “For two decades, Scottish politics has been an economics-free zone. That has to end.

“We can only deliver the world-class public services and transformative social policies that we need if we have a thriving and growing economy.

“Scotland is in the midst of an economic crisis. Only by unleashing the skills of the people of Scotland can we ensure our future economic prosperity.

“That’s why Labour is seeking to start a national debate on how to support Scotland’s workforce to develop their skills and expertise for the economy of the future.

“The SNP is not interested in economic development, and the Tories have lost all economic credibility.

“Only Scottish Labour is prepared to build the economy of tomorrow.”

