Relaxation of rules on outdoor seating expected from end of March

By Press Association
February 10, 2023, 11:26 am Updated: February 10, 2023, 3:32 pm
The changes mean planning permission will not be needed for cafes, pubs and restaurants to put seating outside (PA)
Cafes, bars and restaurants will be able to put tables and chairs on the pavement outside their premises without first obtaining planning permission, under changes expected to come in next month.

Business leaders have welcomed the relaxation of the rules – which is likely to be approved by MSPs – with the Scottish Retail Consortium saying it could “give people a little more reason to spend time and money on our high streets”.

Other measures likely to come in from March 31 include a relaxation of planning rules for converting some properties into cafes, restaurants or small-scale offices, along with measures to make the installation of larger electric vehicle charging equipment in car parks easier.

The changes have all been backed in a consultation carried out by the Scottish Government.

But councils will retain powers to prevent and deal with obstructions which make it difficult for people such as wheelchair users or families with young children in pushchairs to access the pavements safely.

Planning minister Tom Arthur said the new measures will support businesses in Scotland’s town and city centres.

He said: “More flexible use of outdoor space can help the hospitality industry recover from the pandemic and cost crisis, while making city and town centres more attractive and welcoming.

“The important safeguards for councils seek to ensure that no-one should be prevented from using pavements and visiting town and city centres safely.

“A more streamlined approach to changes of use can help businesses respond more rapidly to shifting circumstances, support reuse of vacant premises and encourage the return of workers and shoppers to our town and city centres.

“Simplifying planning rules for electric vehicle chargers will support the rollout of infrastructure across Scotland as part of our commitment to tackling climate change and making Scotland a net-zero nation.

“These measures will help deliver our ambition to create a fairer, greener and wealthier Scotland, by making places more attractive for people to live, work and visit.”

Retail leaders welcomed the measures, with David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, saying: “These new flexibilities on outdoor seating are encouraging and should allow eateries to get on and do what they do best – serving customers.

“Hopefully, they will give people a little more reason to spend time and money on our high streets and inject more vitality into our town and city centres.

“This is especially important at a time when footfall remains below pre-pandemic levels and one in six stores still lies vacant.”

The hospitality sector also welcomed the move, with Leon Thompson of industry body UKHospitality describing it as a “significant boost for Scottish hospitality businesses who are keen to offer customers the best experience possible but have often been held back by restrictive planning regulations”.

He added: “I’m delighted that the Scottish Government has agreed with UKHospitality Scotland that moving ahead with these measures will aid the sector’s recovery and also contribute to thriving town and city centres.

“With businesses being asked to jump through more and more regulatory hoops, this is a perfect example of the Scottish Government listening to businesses and making their lives easier. “

