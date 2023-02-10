Cash grants aim to encourage Scots to scrap most polluting vehicles

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A scheme giving drivers cash to scrap more polluting vehicles, as well as vouchers to help with the cost of buying bikes and electric bikes, is being piloted in parts of Scotland.

The £900,000 Mobility and Scrappage fund is to be piloted in lower income areas, including the islands, where orders concerning air quality are in place.

Those taking part will be given a cash grant of £2,000 for disposing of more heavily polluting vehicles.

In addition, they will be offered up to two £500 grants that can be used to buy a bike, e-bike or public transport vouchers, in a bid to encourage more people to move away from cars.

Jenny Gilruth said the scheme aims to ‘encourage a shift towards active travel and sustainable public transport options’ (PA)

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth said “Aimed at those that need help most, this funding is helping people remove the most polluting cars, as well as encouraging a shift towards active travel and sustainable public transport options.”

She stressed the Scottish Government’s desire to “protect public health and improve air quality”, saying initiatives such as this are “supporting people to move to new travel patterns and achieve our climate change ambitions at the same time”.

The minister added: “In the coming months, I look forward to meeting with people who have benefitted from the scheme and who will be enjoying more sustainable forms of transport.”