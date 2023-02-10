Not out of the woods, says Hunt, as UK narrowly avoids recession

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Not out of the woods, says Hunt, as UK narrowly avoids recession

By Press Association
February 10, 2023, 1:26 pm
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said that the UK had good prospects to grow (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said that the UK had good prospects to grow (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The UK is “not out of the woods” despite avoiding a recession by a tiny margin last year, the Chancellor has warned, as economic forecasts for the this year remain grim.

The UK’s economy flatlined in the last three months of 2022, according to new data released on Friday.

The Office for National Statistics recorded 0.0% growth in gross domestic product (GDP) in the fourth quarter.

Anything below zero would have pushed the economy into recession – defined as two consecutive quarters of declining GDP. GDP had fallen 0.2% in the previous quarter.

The ONS said that when counting to two decimal places, the UK eked out a tiny 0.01% growth. The figure might be revised in late March when the ONS looks again.

It came as December’s GDP figures showed that the economy shrunk by 0.5%, in part due to strikes and the Premier League taking a break during the World Cup.

ECONOMY GDP
(PA Graphics)

“The economy contracted sharply in December meaning, overall, there was no growth in the economy over the last three months of 2022,” said ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan.

“Meanwhile, the break in Premier League football for the World Cup and postal strikes also caused a slowdown.”

There had been a 17% fall in sports activities and amusement and recreation activities because the Premier League suspended fixtures, the ONS said.

The reduction in GP appointments and operations in December, partly due to strikes, had contributed to a 4.2% fall in the human health activities industry.

UK annual economic growth (GDP)
(PA Graphics)

Lawyers had a good month, and people also spent more on energy as they heated their homes during the cold snap.

Across the year as a whole, the economy grew by 4% as restaurants, bars and travel agents bounced back from the pandemic, the ONS said.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said that the UK is “not out the woods yet” and said the country could have some of the best growth prospects in Europe if it sticks to his plan.

“Our economy is more resilient than many feared,” he said.

UK monthly economic growth (GDP)
(PA Graphics)

“However, we are not out the woods yet, particularly when it comes to inflation.

“If we stick to our plan to halve inflation this year, we can be confident of having amongst the best prospects for growth of anywhere in Europe.”

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said she hopes that the data will wake up the Government.

Speaking to broadcasters during a visit to Bolton, Ms Reeves said: “I hope today’s numbers are a wake-up call to the Government because the economy now is just flatlining along the bottom.

UK monthly economic growth (GDP).
(PA Graphics)

“We’re the only major G7 economy that is still smaller than it was before the pandemic – and zero growth is not a success.

“The Government now urgently need to put in place a real plan for economic growth, as well as tackling the cost-of-living crisis that is affecting so many families and pensioners right now.”

Separate statistics from the ONS also showed that the annual deficit in the UK’s foreign trade widened by £85.3 billion to £108 billion in 2022 when compared to the year before.

A large part of this was due to the soaring cost of energy. The value of the goods and services that the UK imported rose by nearly a third (32.5%), the ONS said.

