RMT union rejects latest offers from Network Rail and train operating companies

By Press Association
February 10, 2023, 3:42 pm Updated: February 10, 2023, 4:53 pm
A member of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union on a picket line (Jacob King/PA)
A member of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union on a picket line (Jacob King/PA)

The biggest rail workers’ union has rejected the latest offers from Network Rail and the train operating companies aimed at resolving the long-running disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said that following a wide-ranging consultation with every level of the union involved in the national rail dispute, its executive decided to reject both offers on the basis that they do not meet members’ expectations on pay, job security or working conditions.

The union said it was seeking an “unconditional“ pay offer, a job security agreement and no detrimental changes being imposed on members’ terms, conditions and working practices.

The union said it believes Network Rail’s plans for maintenance were unsafe, unhealthy for staff and unworkable.

Network Rail rejects the union’s claims.

The RMT said it will now seek further meetings with Network Rail and the Rail Delivery Group to try to achieve a negotiated settlement.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “We have carried out an in-depth consultation of our 40,000 members and the message we have received loud and clear is to reject these dreadful offers.

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said it was 'now time for the employers and the Government to listen to railway workers' (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

“Our members cannot accept the ripping up of their terms and conditions or to have safety standards on the railway put into jeopardy under the guise of so-called modernisation.

“If our union did accept these offers, we would see a severe reduction in scheduled maintenance tasks, making the railways less safe, the closure of all ticket offices and thousands of jobs stripped out of the industry when the railways need more investment, not less.

“We have carried out an extensive listening exercise and our members have spoken.

“It is now time for the employers and the Government to listen to railway workers in their tens of thousands.

“Our industrial campaign will continue for as long as it takes to get a negotiated settlement that meets our members’ reasonable expectations on jobs, pay and working conditions.”

Both Network Rail and the Rail Delivery Group have offered a pay deal worth 9% over two years.

The Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) said its members will vote on the same offer it has received from the Rail Delivery Group.

A TSSA spokesperson said: “Members involved in this long-running dispute will now have the chance to vote on whether what the train companies have come up with is enough to address their demands.

“We have fought for months on pay, job security and conditions in the face of a cost-of-living crisis and intransigence from Government ministers.

“What is on the table now is a result of careful negotiations and the commitment of our members in their determination to demonstrate our collective industrial strength.

“Though the offers represent progress on a number of fronts, we will continue to ballot for further industrial action as the dispute remains live.”

A Rail Delivery Group spokesperson said: “Our passengers and many hard-working RMT members will be deeply dismayed that the union leadership has opted to reject our fair proposals without putting out a vote to their full membership in a democratic referendum.

“Having listened to the union’s concerns during recent negotiations, we went back to the table with substantial changes to give colleagues a minimum pay increase of at least 9% over two years – rising to over 13% for the lowest paid – which they will now miss out on without even having had an opportunity to have their say. We removed driver only operation and gave an improved job security offer.

“This decision will hit colleagues in their pockets and does not negate the need to make the vital changes needed to secure the railway’s sustainable future, at a time when taxpayers are still paying up to £175 million a month to make up the shortfall in revenue post-Covid.

“The railway’s financial crisis is not going away. We remain willing to engage, but the RMT leadership must now accept the urgent need to make the railway fit for the future for both our people, and the communities the railway serves.”

