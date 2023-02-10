Grief-stricken relatives speak of sleepless nights as quake death toll rises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Grief-stricken relatives speak of sleepless nights as quake death toll rises

By Press Association
February 10, 2023, 5:22 pm
Handout photo taken with permission from the Twitter account @mehmetyetim63 of a van under a collapsed building in Sanliurfa, Turkey, after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake. At least 10 casualties have been reported and many more are feared dead after the earthquake knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria. A UK team of search and rescue specialists is expected to arrive in Turkey by 11pm UK time, according to the Government. Issue date: Monday February 6, 2023.
Handout photo taken with permission from the Twitter account @mehmetyetim63 of a van under a collapsed building in Sanliurfa, Turkey, after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake. At least 10 casualties have been reported and many more are feared dead after the earthquake knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria. A UK team of search and rescue specialists is expected to arrive in Turkey by 11pm UK time, according to the Government. Issue date: Monday February 6, 2023.

Grief-stricken relatives of those killed in the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria have spoken of panic and sleepless nights as the death toll continues to climb.

The 7.8 magnitude quake has claimed the lives of more than 21,000 people since it hit on Monday – reducing thousands of homes and buildings to rubble as people slept.

At a Kurdish community centre in Haringey, north London, one man said he had lost 20 relatives in the disaster, telling the PA news agency he had been “crying for the past four days”.

Akif Rizgar Wan, 63, who has lived in Britain since 1990 and works for the Kurdish National Congress political party, said: “My family who survived, they were lucky enough to have a spare tent.

“In my family, 20 close family members have been killed.

“I have been crying for the last four days. I am crying but I am not willing to cry. We are here and we are proud to be Kurdish, we are resilient.”

Middle East earthquake
Akif Rizgar Wan (Tim Sigsworth/PA)

Amongst the devastation, recovery operations conducted by the UK International Search and Rescue Team (UK-ISAR) were giving people “hope” that there were more survivors.

In a tweet on Friday, the UK-ISAR said the team had completed the rescue of a two-year-old girl, as well as a man and a woman, aged 35 and 30, after they spent 101 hours under the rubble.

Middle East earthquake
UK Humanitarian Aid being loaded onto a Royal Air Force A400M Atlas aircraft at RAF Brize Norton ahead of being transported to Turkey (Ministry of Defence/PA)

Another six people who spent 101 hours beneath the debris were also rescued, with workers in Iskenderun telling the Associated Press they managed to survive by huddling together in a small pocket left within the collapsed structure in Turkey’s Hatay province.

In a further boost for relief efforts, the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) said its appeal for funds had raised more than £30 million in its first day – including generous donations from the King and Queen Consort and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

But at the Kurdish Community Centre in Haringey, one man said his grief was so strong he could not sleep after nine of his relatives were killed in the quake.

Middle East earthquake
Akif Genc (Tim Sigsworth/PA)

Akif Genc, 52, a Kurd from Turkey who moved to the UK in 1998, told PA: “I feel terrible. As a family we feel terrible. We’re not able to sleep. Right now we don’t even know what we are doing.

“Our friends flew out to Turkey and we are speaking to them. Nothing is as it seems and what you see on television is not the real thing – it is so much worse.

“Bodies are everywhere, they can’t identify them and they don’t know where their family are. There are mass graves and no places in hospitals.

“The community has gathered and we are helping each other. We are gathering clothes, food, donations and aid. But I can’t do anything and I feel helpless because I can’t enter Turkey for political reasons.”

Asked how he felt about the donations made so far to the DEC appeal, Mr Genc said it was a “great thing”, but said “help is not enough and food is not enough when they have nowhere to stay”.

Mr Rizgar Wan said he is from Adiyaman, one of the worst-affected cities in Turkey where more than half of the buildings are thought to have collapsed.

“Most of my family lives in the city and 250 live in the villages which have also been affected,” he said.

Earthquake hits the Middle East
The death toll from the earthquake has passed 21,000 (PA)

He told PA: “You should have seen me at 4am this morning.

“I am a human being and thousands of my people are dead.”

Earlier, aid workers expressed their concerns about the help being provided to Syria after the earthquake – describing the current situation as a “nightmare scenario”.

Jeremy Smith, the Middle East & North Africa country cluster manager for the British Red Cross, told PA that war-torn Syria was in a “tale of two disasters” after having gone through 12 years of conflict, as well as a cholera outbreak and “horrible winter storms”.

On Tuesday, Foreign Secretary James Cleverley said the department’s Crisis Response Hub is working to support at least 35 Britons caught up in the disaster – including three who were missing.

