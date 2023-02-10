No ‘pretend neutrality’ for Russian athletes at Olympics, Zelensky demands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
No ‘pretend neutrality’ for Russian athletes at Olympics, Zelensky demands

By Press Association
February 10, 2023, 6:24 pm
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Peter Nicholls/PA)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Peter Nicholls/PA)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged allies at a UK-led meeting not to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as individuals under a “pretend neutrality” at the Paris Olympics.

Britain is among those lobbying for an outright ban on their inclusion after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) opened the door to athletes competing as supposedly neutral individuals.

New Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer, who chaired the meeting of 36 countries on Friday, warned of a “danger here that the world wishes to move on and back to business as usual”.

Cabinet reshuffle
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

And she stressed nothing has changed since the IOC’s original decision to ban the athletes in response to the war in Ukraine.

Dialling into the meeting on video, Mr Zelensky said “terror and Olympism are two opposites – they cannot be combined”.

“Russia is trying to use any attention of the world to the Russians for war propaganda,” Mr Zelensky said, according to the Department of Culture, Media and Sport.

“Many Russian athletes are associated with the sports clubs of the Russian army and security state agencies.”

Mr Zelensky added Russian participation “cannot be covered up with a pretend neutrality or a white flag”.

In a statement after the meeting, Ms Frazer stopped short of demanding an outright ban ahead of a collective agreed position from the nations expected in the coming days.

But in strong words, she said: “Russia has destroyed Ukrainian sporting infrastructure and stopped opportunities for Ukrainian athletes.

“There is danger here that the world wishes to move on and back to business as usual. However, the situation in Ukraine has not changed since the IOC’s initial decision last February on banning Russian and Belarusian athletes from competition.

“As long as Putin continues his war, Russia and Belarus must not be allowed to compete on the world stage or be represented at the Olympics.”

Ministers and representatives from countries including France, Germany, and Poland – as well as the USA and Canada, took part in the virtual conference.

The IOC has said there are no plans for a Russian or Belarusian delegation at the 2024 Games but is considering whether individual, “neutral” athletes from the countries could take part.

Earlier this week, the Olympic committees of Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark backed calls for the ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes to be upheld.

And last week, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Poland all voiced their opposition to the inclusion of athletes from Russia and Belarus – which has has supported Vladimir Putin’s invasion of their neighbour.

The office of Emmanuel Macron, France’s president, has appeared to back the IOC position and he has in the past has argued “sport should not be politicised”.

But Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo has demanded no Russian or Belarusian athletes take part.

“It is not possible to parade as if nothing had happened, to have a delegation that comes to Paris while the bombs continue to rain down on Ukraine,” she has said.

The IOC initially recommended the exclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes from international sport in the days following the invasion.

However, its president Thomas Bach has since said that was a measure designed only to protect those athletes, and said it was now imperative that athletes not be discriminated against simply because of the passport they hold.

The IOC has warned any boycott will only affect the athletes of the country or countries involved, and that a boycott would go against the fundamental principles of the Olympic Movement.

