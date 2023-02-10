Firefighter describes ‘heartbreaking’ scenes amid earthquake rescue efforts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Firefighter describes ‘heartbreaking’ scenes amid earthquake rescue efforts

By Press Association
February 10, 2023, 7:22 pm
Steve Davies, one of 77 specialists sent to Turkey as part of the UK International Search and Rescue team to provide life-saving support to the country following the earthquake in Turkey and Syria (FCDO/PA)
Steve Davies, one of 77 specialists sent to Turkey as part of the UK International Search and Rescue team to provide life-saving support to the country following the earthquake in Turkey and Syria (FCDO/PA)

A British firefighter who is part of the search and rescue team deployed to Turkey following a deadly earthquake has described the “heartbreaking” scenes he has witnessed while pulling casualties from the rubble.

Steve Davies, 51, from Gower, Swansea, in South Wales was one of 77 specialists sent as part of the UK International Search and Rescue Team (UK-ISAR) to provide lifesaving support to the country.

The father of two, who has worked in a number of disaster areas, said it is one of the most “horrific” he has seen.

The 7.8-magnitude quake hit on Monday and the death toll has since risen to more than 21,000 people.

Members of the UK's International Search & Rescue team at work in Hatay, Turkey, looking for survivors of the devastating earthquakes. (UK Government/PA)
Members of the UK's International Search and Rescue Team at work in Hatay, Turkey, looking for survivors of the devastating earthquakes (UK Government/PA)

Mr Davies said: “I’ve got two daughters and you can’t help putting yourself in the position the earthquake survivors are in, desperately hoping to find family.

“It is heartbreaking. It has been tough.

“Everybody is saying how totally horrific this one is and how widespread the impact is.

“That’s the hardest part as a rescuer – having to walk past sites where people are begging you to try and go in and look for their family but we know our dogs have been over and there’s no chance of us saving a life.

“We’ve got to try and save as many people as we can because time is so precious.”

The deputy team leader, who works for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said the team worked for three days straight after touching down in the city of Gaziantep on Tuesday.

Mr Davies (second from left) has worked in a number of disaster zones around the world. (UK Government/PA)
Mr Davies (second from left) has worked in a number of disaster zones around the world. (UK Government/PA)

He is one of five experts from his area and South Wales fire services that were deployed through the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office after the Turkish government requested help.

They have since been working in the town of Antakya in Hatay Province, using specialist search equipment including seismic listening devices, concrete cutting and breaking equipment, and propping and shoring tools.

“We’ve pulled a few dead bodies out but our focus is live casualties,” Mr Davies said.

“We’ve just had another live hit on our work site, so hopefully that’s potentially two more casualties we will pull out.

“We believe one of them is a male police officer and we think he’s got a female member of his family stuck in there with him as well.

The teams says "every second is crucial" in finding survivors of the earthquake. (UK Government/PA)
The teams says 'every second is crucial' in finding survivors of the earthquake (UK Government/PA)

“We’re desperately trying to get them out but it’s going to be a protracted and long one that will involve rotating teams right through the night trying to dig down to get to them.”

Also with them are four specially trained search and rescue dogs who the firefighter said were “incredible”.

Colin, Davey, Sid and Vesper are being used to sniff out even the vaguest signs of life from underneath the toppled buildings.

Mr Davies said: “Our first and our best equipment is our dogs.

“We put the dog over the rubble pile and if the dog reacts we know we’ve got a viable live casualty. It saves us hours of work and they are just absolutely incredible animals.

The team's canine members are "incredible", Mr Davies said.
The team's canine members are 'incredible', Mr Davies said (UK Government/PA)

“Once we get a hit with the dog we start using some of our specialist kit to back it up and then off we go.”

He added: “It’s great for the whole team when we get someone out. It doesn’t matter if you are the person lifting her out or you are in the command tent back at the base. It is a success for all of us.

“That’s why we’re here and that’s what gets us through and keeps us going really.”

He said the terrain has been perilous to work in as aftershocks continue to reverberate through the country.

“If you’re working on a rubble pile you’ve got to have your wits about you because situations can change dramatically,” he said.

“Some of the buildings are teetering but we have a structural engineer with us keeping an eye on that.

The team of 77 experts continue to work through the night as the death-toll continues to rise. (UK Government/PA)
The team of 77 experts continues to work through the night as the death toll continues to rise (UK Government/PA)

“We’ve only had a couple of minor injuries you get from walking on uneven ground but nothing serious.

“A couple of our dogs have had cuts to their feet, which we’ve had to stitch and things. You are working on very sharp and uneven ground, so it is difficult.”

The UK Government is providing additional lifesaving items to Turkey and Syria – including thousands of tents and blankets to help people keep warm and sheltered in the freezing conditions.

An appeal to help the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria has raised more than £30 million in just 24 hours.

Donations from the King and Queen Consort, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales, have helped the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) fund soar to £32.9 million, including £5 million from the UK Government in matched funding.

International development minister Andrew Mitchell said: “It is thanks to the generosity and compassion of the British people that the DEC Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal has reached within a matter of hours the extraordinary total of £32.9 million, which includes £5 million of match funding from the British taxpayer.

“This would not have been possible without the kindness and support of the British people. Thank you.”

