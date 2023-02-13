‘Possible’ that China has deployed spy balloons over Britain, says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Possible’ that China has deployed spy balloons over Britain, says minister

By Press Association
February 13, 2023, 9:47 am
China might already have deployed spy balloons over Britain, according to a UK Government minister (Chad Fish via AP)
China might already have deployed spy balloons over Britain, according to a UK Government minister (Chad Fish via AP)

It is “possible” that spy balloons have been deployed by “hostile state” China across the UK’s airspace, according to a minister.

The comments come after Defence Secretary Ben Wallace announced Britain will conduct a security review after a series of objects in western airspace were shot down by the US military, including a suspected Chinese spy balloon.

Transport minister Richard Holden, asked on Sky News whether it was possible that “Chinese spy balloons have already been used over the UK”, said: “It is possible.

“It is also possible, and I would think likely, that there would be people from the Chinese government trying to act as a hostile state.”

Mr Holden said the UK had to be “robust” in how it dealt with Beijing, admitting the UK Government was “concerned about what’s going on” in the US.

He added: “China is a hostile state and we need to be aware of that and the way it acts and behaves.

“I think there was an era when China could have gone a different way and perhaps opened up.

“But it is quite clear at the moment that it is not going in that direction and we have got to be really robust in our dealings with China.”

The Defence Secretary said on Sunday that the UK and its allies would “review what these airspace intrusions mean for our security”.

“This development is another sign of how the global threat picture is changing for the worse,” said Mr Wallace.

US fighter jets shot down an “unidentified object” over Lake Huron on Sunday – the fourth object to enter US or Canadian airspace in just over a week.

On February 4, the US military downed a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America.

UK – Australia summit
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the UK will conduct a security review (Ben Birchall/PA)

Almost a week later on Friday, they shot down an unknown “car-sized” object flying in US airspace off the coast of Alaska.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday that he ordered a US warplane to shoot down an unidentified object that was flying high over northern Canada.

On Sunday, a further unidentified object was shot down with a missile by US fighter jets over Lake Huron.

Tobias Ellwood, the Conservative chairman of the Commons Defence Select Committee, said China was “exploiting the West’s weakness” with the potential spy balloons.

The former defence minister told Times Radio: “I think this is a testament as to where China is going.

“It is interpreting our wobbly international rules-based order to its own benefit.

“It is exploiting the West’s weakness, it is joining together with Russia, quietly, to try and weaken the West, to weaken the United States in particular so it can thrive itself.

“That is the new economic battlefield that we now see.”

