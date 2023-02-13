No 10 refuses to rebuke minister for Rwanda ‘marginal benefit’ comments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

No 10 refuses to rebuke minister for Rwanda ‘marginal benefit’ comments

By Press Association
February 13, 2023, 1:24 pm
Andrew Mitchell (James Manning/PA)
Andrew Mitchell (James Manning/PA)

Downing Street has refused to criticise a UK Government minister who said the policy of sending migrants to Rwanda would have only a “marginal benefit”.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman described the policy of giving migrants arriving unlawfully in Britain a one-way ticket to the east African nation as an “important part of what will be the solution” to the issue of small boats crossing the English Channel.

But the No 10 official refused to directly criticise Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell for his remarks on Sunday.

Mr Mitchell, who was critical of the Rwanda scheme as a backbencher, told Channel 4’s Andrew Neil Show the policy was “worth exploring”, but it was “definitely not the whole answer”.

The Rwanda scheme has been mired in legal challenges, and so far no flights carrying migrants to Kigali have departed.

“It will be a marginal benefit,” Mr Mitchell told the programme.

“What we have to do is to stop these boats and there are a series of other mechanisms which we could use to do that.”

Some Conservative MPs have been annoyed by what they perceive to be an exception for Mr Mitchell on the concept that all ministers should back Government policy, according to reports.

Politico reported that Workington MP Mark Jenkinson sent a clip of Mr Mitchell’s comments to a Tory WhatsApp group with the words: “How does one go about getting one of these passes that absolves you of collective responsibility?”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman, asked about the minister’s remarks, said there was “no single lever” that could be deployed to put a stop to the small boat crossings.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
Preventing small boats from reaching the UK is one of the Prime Minister’s top priorities (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“I think we’ve always been clear that when it comes to dealing with this challenge, which has been very long standing, there is no single lever, no single policy, which can solve it in one bound,” he told reporters on Monday.

“It will be a number of solutions put together that will finally put an end to it.

“That is what the Government is working on doing with the Rwanda partnership, which is a very important part, and we are looking to expand that (through) some of the tougher legislation we are bringing in and the expansion of the work we are doing with our French counterparts.

“All of those are important and collectively that is what will help stop the boats.”

Mr Sunak’s spokesman said he was not aware that the Prime Minister had spoken to Mr Mitchell, a former international development secretary, about his views on the impact the Rwanda policy might have on migrant numbers.

The Prime Minister and Home Secretary Suella Braverman are working on legislation that will be used to deter migrants from entering Britain unlawfully.

No 10 said it was a “priority for the Prime Minister” and that the draft law was being worked on “urgently” but refused to set out a timeline for when it would be published.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
The Noble Innovator jack-up oil rig at the Port of Aberdeen south harbour
Shock and anger as ‘skyscraper’ oil rig shows ‘contempt for the people of Torry’
3
2
First minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon appears to have struggled to keep her party united in recent months (Image: Andy Buchanan/PA)
Campbell Gunn: I’m a lifelong SNP member but my party has lost its way
3
A cyclist was hit by a car, before a thief made off with his bike. Images: Supplied.
Man charged after motorbike stolen following two-vehicle crash in Inverness
4
The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road was closed for more than three hours as teams dealt with the incident. Image: Donna MacAllister/ DC Thomson.
Male pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on A96 near Inverness
5
We've seen a number of criticisms on social media about the new Inverness Airport Railway Station. Some people are saying it's too far from the terminal to justify being called an "airport train station" and the journey between the two is a frustrating faff for passengers. We decided to do the journey on foot and by bus to see the distance for ourselves. Image: Donna MacAllister
Inverness Airport Railway Station to the terminal: Is it really that far?
6
comedian jim smith added another aberdeen date due to huge demand
Farmer comedian Jim Smith adds fourth Aberdeen date due to popular demand
7
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
‘Expensive’ mistake as mechanic banned for drug-driving
8
Batchen Street was hailed by our readers. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Elgin town centre: We asked and you told us – here are your 10…
9
The Eastgate Centre welcomes the first visitors to its newly-refurbished food court. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Loch n Larder: First look inside revamped Inverness Eastgate Centre food court as it…
10
CR0021906 The Lord Provost Barney Crockett (pictured) visited The Bread Maker on Rosemount Viaduct, which received funding in the second round of the the Lord Provosts charitable trust Aberdeen Covid-19 hardship fund. Picture by Kenny Elrick 19/06/2020
Aberdeen councillor raises alarm over last minute Stoneywood Mill bid

More from Press and Journal

People gardening in Aberdeen
Aberdeen community group reaches the final of national gardening competition
Ailsa Lister. Image: Cricket Scotland
Huntly cricketer Ailsa Lister reflects on winter of new experiences with Scotland
Lee Jarvie burst through a man's door and attacked him before taking his games console. Image: Facebook.
Man jailed after beating up friend and stealing his PlayStation
Aberdeen Foyer service manager Bryan Mackay at the new offices.
DIY SOS: Aberdeen Foyer appeals for local businesses to help sort out new Peterhead…
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Aberdeen's clash with Celtic gives Barry Robson chance to showcase his managerial…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Five times the limit drink driver Picture shows; A breath alcohol test. N/a. Supplied by PA Images / PA Archive Date; Unknown
Five-times-the-limit delivery driver banned from roads
Emily Tonge and her mum Jo working on her cakes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Meet the 14-year-old Tain teen sharing her love for sweet treats after inspiration from…
Land and Forestry Scotland have submitted an application to expand the North Face car park in Torlundy, Fort William
Plans to charge for Ben Nevis access car park revealed
Alex and Ruth Grahame, centre, take to the stage to receive best newcomer from the hosts of the Drinks Retailing Awards last week. Image: Drinks Retailing News
Wine bar SugarBird says Aberdeen nightlife needs more than 'Tennent's and SkySports' as it…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Andrew Craigie targeted Culloden Car Sales and Top Car in Inverness Picture shows; Andrew Craigie targeted Culloden Car Sales and Top Car in Inverness . N./A. Supplied by Facebook and Google Streetview Date; Unknown
Dundee men who went on Highland car thieving spree jailed

Editor's Picks

Most Commented