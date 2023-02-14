115,000 more girls need to study maths or physics A-levels to bridge gender gap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
115,000 more girls need to study maths or physics A-levels to bridge gender gap

By Press Association
February 14, 2023, 12:04 am
Around 115,000 more girls would need to study A-levels in maths or physics, or both, to reach equal numbers of male and female students studying engineering and technology degrees, a report has found.

Just 8% of first-year undergraduate women who had studied maths and/or physics at A-level went on to study engineering and technology degrees, compared to 23% of first-year undergraduate men who had studied at least one of the subjects at A-level, an analysis by charity EngineeringUK suggests.

With the current conversion rate from A-level to undergraduate study, around 150,000 girls would need to study A-levels in one or both subjects to reach the same number of women studying engineering and technology as men – which represents an increase of around 115,000 girls, the report suggests.

The analysis, which is based on Higher Education Statistics Agency (Hesa) data of UK first-year undergraduate students during the 2020/21 academic year, found that only 18% of students on engineering and technology degrees were female, compared to 57% for all subjects combined.

The report – which highlights that the prerequisite for many degrees in engineering and technology is an A-level in both maths and physics – questions whether this entry requirement needs to continue.

Of the first-year undergraduates in engineering and technology who had studied both subjects at A-level, just 22% were women, the analysis found.

It says: “Understandably there are some degrees where the prior knowledge is required, but in order to address the gender imbalance on engineering and technology courses, perhaps some further thought needs to be taken in relation to making it more accessible to a wider range of applicants.”

Dr Claudia Mollidor, head of research and evaluation at EngineeringUK, said: “The gender disparity within undergraduate degrees in engineering and technology is really concerning.

“Given that A-levels in maths and physics are often a prerequisite for such degrees, we need to do more to make sure these subjects are attractive and accessible to girls at school. Particularly given we know girls perform as well as boys, or even outperform them, in these subjects.”

She added: “It’s clear the UK will struggle to get on top of its acute skills shortage, if it fails to increase the number of women entering into engineering-related careers.

“The first step to addressing this is to increase girls’ interest and engagement with science and maths at school.”

