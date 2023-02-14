Councils have spent £150m on social care overtime in five years, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Councils have spent £150m on social care overtime in five years, figures show

By Press Association
February 14, 2023, 12:04 am
More than 7.8 million hours of overtime have been worked in social care since 2018, figures show (Joe Giddens/PA)
More than 7.8 million hours of overtime have been worked in social care since 2018, figures show (Joe Giddens/PA)

More than £150 million has been spent on social care overtime in the last five years, figures have shown.

Data obtained by the Scottish Conservatives through freedom of information (FOI) legislation, revealed that 30 of Scotland’s 32 local authorities have had to fork out because of significant staff shortages.

In 2018/19, £27,656,443 was spent on overtime in the sector, increasing to £34,316,478 by 2021/22 – a 24% increase.

And in the year up to November 2022, a total of £150,499,914 had been spent by the 30 councils since 2018/19.

The number of extra hours worked also increased by 15%, based on data from 24 councils.

The figure increased from 1.6 million hours in 2018/19 to 1.8 million in 2021/22 – adding up to 7.8 million hours of overtime in total up to November 2022.

The Scottish Tories have urged the Scottish Government to reprioritise funds earmarked for a controversial National Care Service, which aims to bring social care under national control.

It comes as the party warn of staff burnout after the GMB union estimated there were approximately 17,000 vacancies in the sector in Scotland.

Craig Hoy, Scottish Tory social care spokesman, said the “staggering” figures showed the extent of the vacancies crisis facing the sector.

He said: “This has huge cost implications for local authorities as well as risking the burnout of overstretched staff.

“Scottish councils are already dealing with savage SNP budget cuts and now Humza Yousaf’s failure to address staff shortages in social care has already cost them a staggering £150 million.”

Scottish Parliamentary Elections 2021
Scottish Tory MSP Craig Hoy has urged the Scottish Government to prioritise social care funding (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

He added: “The last thing we need right now is a structural overhaul of the system to create a costly, centralised bureaucracy.

“The SNP should divert the £1.3 billion they have earmarked for the National Care Service and give it to Scotland’s underfunded councils to allocate locally.

“Virtually every stakeholder has spoken out against the NCS, so it’s time the SNP ditched this reckless, unaffordable project before even more money is drained away from these vital services.”

Holyrood minister Kevin Stewart said social care had been hit by a “triple whammy of Brexit, the pandemic and rising costs of energy and inflation”.

“The delivery of social care is currently the statutory responsibility of local government and we have increased the funding available to ensure that adult social care staff are paid at least the real living wage,” the social care minister said.

“The 2023/24 draft budget sets out £1.1 billion of investment from the health portfolio in social care services.

“Anyone suggesting a cut to this investment to go to other parts of local government spending will have to explain why they would cut vital support like the wage increase, additional investment in free personal nursing care, the independent living fund, funding for short breaks to give respite to carers, self-directed support, and programmes like Hospital at Home.”

West Lothian and the Western Isles did not provide any data.

