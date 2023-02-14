Nato defence ministers gather to discuss support for Ukraine, spy balloons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nato defence ministers gather to discuss support for Ukraine, spy balloons

By Press Association
February 14, 2023, 2:48 am
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is set to join the meeting of Nato defence ministers (Ben Birchall/PA)
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is set to join the meeting of Nato defence ministers (Ben Birchall/PA)

Nato defence ministers will gather in Brussels on Tuesday and Wednesday to coordinate weapons supplies for Ukraine and discuss the threat posed by spy balloons.

The meeting at the alliance’s headquarters in the Belgian capital comes ahead of the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

It also follows the shooting down of a series of objects in western airspace by the US military, including a suspected Chinese spy balloon.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who is expected to join the Brussels meeting on Wednesday, has announced Britain will conduct a security review into the issue.

Ahead of the meeting, Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said defence ministers would work to strengthen the alliance’s deterrence and defence, increase industrial capacity and replenish members’ munitions stockpiles, as well as “step up and sustain our support for Ukraine”.

“It is clear that we are in a race of logistics,” he told a press conference on Monday.

“Key capabilities like ammunition, fuel and spare parts must reach Ukraine before Russia can seize the initiative on the battlefield.

“Speed will save lives.”

The Nato chief warned that “we’re seeing the start already” of a fresh Russian offensive in Ukraine.

He also said he expected the possible supply of fighter jets to Kyiv to be discussed at the two-day gathering.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week continued his push for combat aircraft and long-range missiles as he toured European capitals.

The UK will be the first nation to start training Ukrainian pilots on Nato-standard aircraft, and Mr Wallace will investigate which planes the UK could potentially give to Ukraine.

In the wake of the alleged spy balloon incident, allies will also discuss strengthening the defence of their airspace and boosting cooperation in space, Mr Stoltenberg said.

Western leaders will gather for the Munich Security Conference this weekend.

