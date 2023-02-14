Pilots reveal close encounters amid spy balloon concern

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Pilots reveal close encounters amid spy balloon concern

By Press Association
February 14, 2023, 10:24 am
A plane flying through cloud (John Walton/PA)
A plane flying through cloud (John Walton/PA)

Pilots reported at least seven near misses with objects which may have been balloons in UK airspace last year.

Analysis of UK Airprox Board (UKAB) data by the PA news agency revealed the extent of the close encounters one day after Rishi Sunak said the Government will do “whatever it takes” to keep the UK safe from the threat of spy balloons.

The Prime Minister made the comment following the decision by the US authorities to shoot down a series of objects in western airspace in recent days, including a suspected Chinese spy balloon.

The analysis of UKAB reports found that on December 17, the pilot of an EV97 light aircraft flying at 1,850 feet above Enfield, north London reported an object that “could have been a balloon or an egg-shaped drone” flying “directly below them by 50-200ft”.

An air traffic controller told the board on September 25 a pilot in the cockpit of an Airbus A319 airliner was “distracted” by an object which was “either a balloon or a drone” passing along the side of the plane.

A passenger plane is silhouetted by the full moon (Toby Melville/PA)
A passenger plane is silhouetted by the full moon (Toby Melville/PA)

The pilot said it was in “close proximity” and described it as a “white object, considered to be a threat” and “rectangular”.

Four days later, a pilot on a Boeing 737 taking off from Stansted Airport, Essex reported seeing “a glinting object” as near as 50 metres away.

The pilot “first thought it was a balloon”, but then believed that was unlikely given it was at an altitude of 9,000 feet, so believed it was a drone.

On July 2 a pilot of a Boeing 757 plane saw “what was first thought to be balloons” at 7,500 feet shortly after departing from Manchester Airport.

The report went on to state that “as the black object passed down the right-hand side it looked like a drone”.

On July 16, the captain and first office in the cockpit of an Airbus A320 near Hatfield, Hertfordshire noticed an object which was “grey/silver in colour and about the size of a large drone or balloon”.

It was “almost shiny in appearance” and passed “within 100-200ft below their aircraft”.

The UKAB concluded that the incident had the second-highest level of risk as “safety had been much reduced below the norm”.

On June 3, the pilot of an Airbus A321 aircraft at 34,000 feet above Norwich saw “a small white weather balloon”.

The first officer onboard an ATR 72 turboprop plane approaching Liverpool John Lennon Airport on April 8 observed “a small silver coloured object” about 10 metres away from the right wing at 3,500 feet.

The report added: “As the object was only visible for three seconds it was not enough time to determine whether it was a balloon or a drone.”

The UKAB concluded that the incident had the highest level of risk as “a definite risk of collision had existed”.

In October 2017, the Met Office said it “launches over 4,300 balloons every year from six locations across the UK” and is “involved in launching thousands more around the globe”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
The Noble Innovator jack-up oil rig at the Port of Aberdeen south harbour
Shock and anger as ‘skyscraper’ oil rig shows ‘contempt for the people of Torry’
3
2
We've seen a number of criticisms on social media about the new Inverness Airport Railway Station. Some people are saying it's too far from the terminal to justify being called an "airport train station" and the journey between the two is a frustrating faff for passengers. We decided to do the journey on foot and by bus to see the distance for ourselves. Image: Donna MacAllister
Inverness Airport Railway Station to the terminal: Is it really that far?
3
Batchen Street was hailed by our readers. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Elgin town centre: We asked and you told us – here are your 10…
4
A cyclist was hit by a car, before a thief made off with his bike. Images: Supplied.
Collision in Inverness between a motorbike and car – before thief runs off with…
5
Aberdeen's Jay Gorter celebrates after going 1-0 up against Motherwell.(Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Duncan Shearer: Why I won’t be surprised if Aberdeen can shock Celtic in Glasgow
6
The Eastgate Centre welcomes the first visitors to its newly-refurbished food court. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Loch n Larder: First look inside revamped Inverness Eastgate Centre food court as it…
7
Clay Craig carried out an alcohol-fuelled attack with a pink kitchen knife. Image: DC Thomson.
Attacker avoids jail after slashing man’s face with kitchen knife
8
michael mcintyre aberdeen
Comedian Michael McIntyre to bring Magnificent world tour to Aberdeen
9
Police made four arrests yesterday. Image: Lindsay Bruce / DC Thomson.
Two men charged after Bridge of Don attempted break-in
10
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man who had £1,400 of cocaine in bedroom drawer was ‘holding it for someone’

More from Press and Journal

A cyclist was hit by a car, before a thief made off with his bike. Images: Supplied.
Man charged after motorbike stolen following two-vehicle crash in Inverness
comedian jim smith added another aberdeen date due to huge demand
Farmer comedian Jim Smith adds fourth Aberdeen date due to popular demand
Selling for 22,000gns was this bull from Emma Paterson. Image: Kevin McGlynn.
Highland bull sells for 22,000gns to America
Aberdeen red and orange sunrise
GALLERY: Sahara dust creates spectacular sunrises across Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and Islands
The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road was closed for more than three hours as teams dealt with the incident. Image: Donna MacAllister/ DC Thomson.
Male pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on A96 near Inverness
Aberdeen's councillors meet at the Town House's debating chamber. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Majority of Aberdeen's councillors do not live in the area they represent: Does it…
Finn Russell's brilliant offload sparked Scotland to their record win against Wales. Image: SNS
Neil Drysdale: It's too early for Grand Slam dreams, but Scotland should fear nobody…
11 July 2017: Scene of an incident at the Crown Stores shop / Post Office on Kingsmills Road in Inverness. Around six marked police cars and at least one unmarked car responded to the incident, with some officers interviewing people at nearby properties while others patrolled the surrounding area. Picture: Andrew Smith
Crime has now returned to pre-pandemic levels, Inverness inspector tells councillors
Dundee North End's Brian Rice and Stonehaven's Josh Christie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Half-time change of shape costs Stonehaven as Dundee North End…
First minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon appears to have struggled to keep her party united in recent months (Image: Andy Buchanan/PA)
Campbell Gunn: I'm a lifelong SNP member but my party has lost its way

Editor's Picks

Most Commented