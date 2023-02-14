Almost one third of patients wait longer than four hours in A&E

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Almost one third of Scots who went to A&E waited at least four hours to be seen, new figures show.

Data from Public Health Scotland released on Tuesday showed 68.6% of attendances in the week up to February 5 were seen and subsequently admitted or discharged with four hours.

The Scottish Government aims to have 95% of people dealt with in the target time.

The figure was a slight drop from the previous week, when it sat at 70.3%, but remained above the lowest on record (55.1%) seen during the winter.

Of the 23,111 attendances in the week up to February 5, 1,052 waited more than 12 hours in A&E, a rise from 851 the previous week.

Some 2,174 people waited more than eight hours and 7,265 waited longer than four hours.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “We are doing everything we can to help the health service through the remainder of the most challenging winter in its history.

“Our resilience committee is monitoring the situation in emergency departments extremely closely and we remain in regular contact with boards.

“We will continue to see fluctuations in figures over winter and I am grateful to all staff for their continued exceptional efforts in the face of sustained pressure.

“Delayed discharge continues to have a major impact on waits.

“As part of our nationwide approach, patients who no longer need to be in hospital are being urgently reassessed and those clinically safe to be discharged will be safely moved home or to an interim placement in a care home – freeing up beds for those most in need.

“We are providing £8 million to boards to buy 300 new care beds to increase capacity and alleviate delayed discharge pressures and will increase NHS 24 staffing to help cope with rises in demand.”