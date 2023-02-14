UK can deal with spy balloons despite defence under-investment, says ex-diplomat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics UK politics

UK can deal with spy balloons despite defence under-investment, says ex-diplomat

By Press Association
February 14, 2023, 10:38 am
The US has accused China of using a possible spy balloon in its airspace (Ryan Seelbach/US Navy/AP)
The US has accused China of using a possible spy balloon in its airspace (Ryan Seelbach/US Navy/AP)

A former British ambassador to the US said people should “sleep easy in their beds” despite the threat of Chinese spy balloons because “an awful lot of that goes on everywhere”.

Lord Darroch said the UK had “under-invested in defence” but that there was still capacity to deal with any surveillance inflatables sent to monitor activity in Britain.

He said such surveillance techniques had been “going on for years” and “we shouldn’t be panicking about it”.

The former national security adviser told Times Radio: “It’s still, I think, unless we discover something new, it’s still well-known technology.

“It’s still basically surveillance, still basically spying, and the reality is an awful lot of that goes on everywhere.”

The UK is reviewing its own security measures after the US shot down four balloons flying in its airspace this month, with Washington declaring one of them to be a piece of Chinese spyware.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he would “do whatever it takes to keep the country safe”, telling reporters on Monday that there was “24/7 readiness to police our airspace”.

“People should be reassured that we have all the capabilities in place to keep the country safe,” Mr Sunak said.

His comments came after transport minister Richard Holden said it was “possible” Beijing had already targeted Britain with balloon spyware.

However, Lord Darroch questioned whether the UK had a “watertight capability” to deal with the balloons following Mr Sunak’s remarks.

He said the UK had “under-invested in defence for the last couple of decades” and said there were “gaps around in the technology our armed forces have”.

“So, we will have some capability; whether we have a watertight capability as the Prime Minister says, I’m not so sure,” the former ambassador continued.

Aerial Objects
Material recovered off the coast of South Carolina, in the US, from the shooting down of a Chinese high-altitude balloon (Ryan Seelbach/US Navy/AP)

“But we have enough capability, I think, that people can certainly sleep easy in their beds.”

PA news agency analysis has found that pilots reported at least six near-misses with objects which may have been balloons in UK airspace last year.

An air traffic controller told the UK Airprox Board (UKAB) on September 25 that a pilot in the cockpit of an Airbus A319 airliner was “distracted” by an object which was “either a balloon or a drone” passing along the side of the plane.

Lord Darroch said it was possible that China was able to get “much clearer” photographs using balloons than the Beijing espionage programme could by using satellite technology.

A former chief of air staff, meanwhile, said balloons could also give spies the chance to make audio recordings.

But Air Chief Marshal Sir Michael Graydon said more information was needed on what the balloons were able to report back “before we get our knickers too much in the twist”.

He told LBC: “It’s been sort of exercising my mind, what they are getting from a balloon that they can’t get from other sources, it is not clear to me at all.

United States Aerial Objects
The US has shot down four objects in its airspace this month (Chad Fish/AP)

“I think possibly there’s opportunity to listen in to certain things that they might not be able to do so easily.”

Asked whether such balloons could be shot down if they enter UK airspace, Sir Michael said it was probably best to “let it drift out towards sea and then shoot it down there”.

“But I go back to what I said to start with, it would be very useful to find out what’s actually in them before we get too excited,” he added.

Nato defence ministers, including Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, will meet in Brussels on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the subject of spy balloons on the agenda.

The debate about the potential surveillance gadgets comes after US fighter jets shot down an “unidentified object” over Lake Huron on Sunday, the fourth object to enter US or Canadian airspace in just over a week.

On February 4, the US military downed a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it travelled over sensitive military sites across North America.

Almost a week later, on Friday, they shot down an unknown “car-sized” object flying in US airspace off the coast of Alaska.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday ordered a US warplane to shoot down an unidentified object that was flying over northern Canada.

On Sunday, a further unidentified object was shot down with a missile by US fighter jets over Lake Huron.

US officials said they still know little about the three objects downed since Friday but the White House ruled out “extra-terrestrial activity” following wild speculation about their origins.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
The Noble Innovator jack-up oil rig at the Port of Aberdeen south harbour
Shock and anger as ‘skyscraper’ oil rig shows ‘contempt for the people of Torry’
3
2
We've seen a number of criticisms on social media about the new Inverness Airport Railway Station. Some people are saying it's too far from the terminal to justify being called an "airport train station" and the journey between the two is a frustrating faff for passengers. We decided to do the journey on foot and by bus to see the distance for ourselves. Image: Donna MacAllister
Inverness Airport Railway Station to the terminal: Is it really that far?
3
Batchen Street was hailed by our readers. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Elgin town centre: We asked and you told us – here are your 10…
4
A cyclist was hit by a car, before a thief made off with his bike. Images: Supplied.
Collision in Inverness between a motorbike and car – before thief runs off with…
5
Aberdeen's Jay Gorter celebrates after going 1-0 up against Motherwell.(Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Duncan Shearer: Why I won’t be surprised if Aberdeen can shock Celtic in Glasgow
6
The Eastgate Centre welcomes the first visitors to its newly-refurbished food court. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Loch n Larder: First look inside revamped Inverness Eastgate Centre food court as it…
7
Clay Craig carried out an alcohol-fuelled attack with a pink kitchen knife. Image: DC Thomson.
Attacker avoids jail after slashing man’s face with kitchen knife
8
michael mcintyre aberdeen
Comedian Michael McIntyre to bring Magnificent world tour to Aberdeen
9
Police made four arrests yesterday. Image: Lindsay Bruce / DC Thomson.
Two men charged after Bridge of Don attempted break-in
10
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man who had £1,400 of cocaine in bedroom drawer was ‘holding it for someone’

More from Press and Journal

A cyclist was hit by a car, before a thief made off with his bike. Images: Supplied.
Man charged after motorbike stolen following two-vehicle crash in Inverness
comedian jim smith added another aberdeen date due to huge demand
Farmer comedian Jim Smith adds fourth Aberdeen date due to popular demand
Selling for 22,000gns was this bull from Emma Paterson. Image: Kevin McGlynn.
Highland bull sells for 22,000gns to America
Aberdeen red and orange sunrise
GALLERY: Sahara dust creates spectacular sunrises across Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and Islands
The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road was closed for more than three hours as teams dealt with the incident. Image: Donna MacAllister/ DC Thomson.
Male pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on A96 near Inverness
Aberdeen's councillors meet at the Town House's debating chamber. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Majority of Aberdeen's councillors do not live in the area they represent: Does it…
Finn Russell's brilliant offload sparked Scotland to their record win against Wales. Image: SNS
Neil Drysdale: It's too early for Grand Slam dreams, but Scotland should fear nobody…
11 July 2017: Scene of an incident at the Crown Stores shop / Post Office on Kingsmills Road in Inverness. Around six marked police cars and at least one unmarked car responded to the incident, with some officers interviewing people at nearby properties while others patrolled the surrounding area. Picture: Andrew Smith
Crime has now returned to pre-pandemic levels, Inverness inspector tells councillors
Dundee North End's Brian Rice and Stonehaven's Josh Christie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Half-time change of shape costs Stonehaven as Dundee North End…
First minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon appears to have struggled to keep her party united in recent months (Image: Andy Buchanan/PA)
Campbell Gunn: I'm a lifelong SNP member but my party has lost its way

Editor's Picks

Most Commented