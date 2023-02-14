Turkish surgeon describes ‘hardest days in career’ treating earthquake victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Turkish surgeon describes ‘hardest days in career’ treating earthquake victims

By Press Association
February 14, 2023, 11:20 am
Noyan Dirlik, a 33-year-old from Alanya, Turkey, works as an orthopaedic surgeon at Alanya Training and Research Hospital, a city a few hundred miles west of the disaster zone (Noyan Dirlik/PA)
Noyan Dirlik, a 33-year-old from Alanya, Turkey, works as an orthopaedic surgeon at Alanya Training and Research Hospital, a city a few hundred miles west of the disaster zone (Noyan Dirlik/PA)

A surgeon treating the “shocking” injuries of people crushed following the earthquake in Turkey has described the last week as the “hardest days” in his career.

Noyan Dirlik, a 33-year-old from Alanya, Turkey, works as an orthopaedic surgeon at Alanya Training and Research Hospital, a city a few hundred miles west of the disaster zone in Gaziantep and Kahramanmaras which has had to stop elective surgeries to deal with an influx of earthquake patients.

He said those crushed by debris frequently require limb amputations and removals of dead tissue, often needing “miracles to survive”.

Photo of Noyan Dirlik and his assistant
Noyan Dirlik and his assistant (Noyan Dirlik/PA)

“Patients continually come in – it’s getting worse,” Mr Dirlik told the PA news agency.

“I’m planning to stay strong, but it is near impossible because hearing children crying, mothers crying, because they all lost their relatives – it’s very hard.

“They are all broken spiritually, they need miracles to survive.

“You can’t ask people, how are you, and you can’t question them because they are not OK.”

Mr Dirlik operates on three or four patients daily and his hospital had to stop elective surgeries to provide more room and space to those affected.

He said it is common for those who have been trapped in the rubble to suffer from compartment syndrome – a condition where there is a restriction of blood flow in certain limbs around the body, according to the NHS.

“It refers to an increase in pressure of an extremity (a limb of the body) and the resulting deterioration of blood supply to the extremity; if we don’t act immediately, we could lose the extremity,” he said.

Mr Dirlik added that the impact of the earthquake will have a long-term effect on people as many were looking “so helpless” after coming to terms with losing their homes, friends and relatives.

“It was as if they had seen a ghost, they were frightened, and that expression was just like that on their faces. Death and destruction entered their cities,” he said.

Mr Dirlik and his assistant performing a surgery
Mr Dirlik and his assistant performing a surgery (Noyan Dirlik/PA)

“They have such a look that their families are destroyed, their relatives are gone, they cannot bring them back.

“Their arms and legs are smashed but they almost don’t care.

“They want to go to their relatives under the rubble, but there is no hope. There was such desperation on their faces.”

He added that the Turkish government is working hard to help people.

“But it is impossible to help everyone because roads are broken, there is a lot of damage and collapsed buildings,” he said.

“Although we ask for help from the whole world and mobilise all our resources, it is not possible to intervene in most of the buildings in the first 48 hours.

“Thousands of people were left to die unintentionally.

“Maybe one or two will survive but others will remain under the building.”

Mr Dirlik has called for the Turkish government to implement an early warning system and earthquake prevention methods across Turkey.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
McDonald's bosses have confirmed settings on the device were tampered with, enabling the camera function to be enabled. Image: Rui Vieira/PA Wire.
Aberdeen mum horrified after daughter, 5, sees half-naked images on McDonald’s tablet
2
Alex and Ruth Grahame, centre, take to the stage to receive best newcomer from the hosts of the Drinks Retailing Awards last week. Image: Drinks Retailing News
Wine bar SugarBird says Aberdeen nightlife needs more than ‘Tennent’s and SkySports’ as it…
3
The Noble Innovator jack-up oil rig at the Port of Aberdeen south harbour
Shock and anger as ‘skyscraper’ oil rig shows ‘contempt for the people of Torry’
5
4
Janey Godley is in Aberdeen with her Not Dead Yet Tour. Image: Supplied by Janey Godley
Watch: Janey Godley talks about farewell tour as iconic Scottish comedian arrives in Aberdeen
5
CR0040490 David McPhee - Aberdeen Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Ian Jolly Monday, January 9, 2023 Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Masked gunman who roamed street in stab vest and helmet was ‘like something out…
6
Teacher Teaching Maths To Elementary School Pupils; Shutterstock ID 290587880; purchase_order: LDR; job: Highland attainment
Highland Council welcomes big improvements in primary school literacy and numeracy but still trails…

More from Press and Journal

Inverness Alleycat closure
High street sales show modest January rebound but are still "deeply fragile"
police appeal
Man taken to hospital following crash between motorbike and car on A96 near Pitmachie
Leah and Thanassi Athanassopoulos, of Alpha Clinic. Image: Supplied.
Plans approved for first private plastic surgery clinic in Inverness
Peterhead Community Hospital. Image: Google.
Peterhead hospital closes maternity unit and A&E over water quality concerns
An Aberdeen gull has attacked a drone worth £800. Image: Natalie Hood and Roddie Reid / DC Thomson.
WATCH: Aberdeen gull 'viciously' attacks £800 drone causing it to crash land in Torry
3
The scene at Perwinnies Crescent Bridge of Don. Story Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
'It's just so shocking': Safety fears after car crashes into Bridge of Don home
Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater is pushing ahead with the controversial deposit return scheme policy (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
Derek Tucker: Sanctimonious Big Brother-style governance won't end well for Scottish leaders
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. A pair of Inverness roads described as an 'archaeological dig' will finally be repaired, city councillors have agreed. Picture shows; Potholes on Wade Road, Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by Google maps Date; 14/02/2023
Pothole-plagued Inverness streets described as an 'archaeological dig' as concerns raised about 20 years…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Drilling gets under way on the site off known nickel deposits at Arthrath in Aberdeenshire Picture shows; Drilling gets under way on the site off known nickel deposits at Arthrath in Aberdeenshire. Arthrath, near Ellon. Supplied by Aberdeen Minerals Date; 12/02/2023
Drilling starts as the search for base metals ramps up in Aberdeenshire
2
Scotland cricket head coach Shane Burger. Image: SNS
Cricket: Scotland coach Shane Burger hopes to see fringe stars come to the fore…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented