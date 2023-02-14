Out-of-hours GP workforce falls by nearly a quarter since 2019, figures show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Out-of-hours GP numbers have fallen by almost a quarter since 2019, leading to concerns for patients and doctors.

A report published by Public Health Scotland (PHS) has showed the number of GPs working in primary out-of-hour services was 1,568 in the year ending March 2019 but had fallen by 363, to 1,205 in the same period of 2022.

The drop in workforce equates to 23%.

The data also showed there were 42.2 fewer whole-time equivalent (WTE) GPs working in out-of-hours in 2022 compared to three years ago, a 19% drop.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has been told to take action on the workforce issue (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland’s Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has been urged to take immediate action amid the workforce “crisis”.

The Scottish Government has said a record number of GPs work in Scotland with targets “on track” to deliver an additional 800 primary care doctors.

Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour’s health spokeswoman, accused the Scottish Government of “broken promises” on the GP workforce.

It comes as the data also showed eight health boards had to take additional action, at least weekly, to ensure shifts were filled, including extending hours, having nurses cover GP shifts and reducing triage cover.

Conservative MSP Sandesh Gulhane said he had firsthand experience of exhausted staff (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

Ms Baillie said: “Primary care in Scotland is paying the price for the SNP’s disastrous workforce failures.

“They have broken their promises on GP numbers, slashed primary care budgets and this is wreaking havoc with vital, out-of-hours services.

“Right across the board, primary care in Scotland is facing a perfect storm of rising demand and declining capacity as the workforce face stress and burnout.

“The Health Secretary must put a stop to this chaos by properly supporting primary care and finally delivering on the promises he’s made on GP numbers.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the figures show patients are being left in “pain”.

He added: “This is a crisis of grim and grave magnitude. If the Cabinet Secretary does not act now, Nicola Sturgeon must find someone else who will.”

Dr Sandesh Gulhane, Tory health spokesman and current GP, said he had firsthand experience of “exhausted” staff who would “potentially be putting ourselves and (patients) at risk” by carrying out additional shifts.

He added: “Humza Yousaf simply does not understand the pressures facing GPs and that is having a disproportionate impact on rural and remote communities in particular, as well as suffering patients living in more deprived areas.

“Anyone could have to rely on an out-of-hours GP at any moment, so it is vital that Humza Yousaf delivers a recovery plan that is actually fit for purpose and fully resources primary care services.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “There are now a record number of GPs working in Scotland, with more per head than in the rest of the UK, and we are on track to deliver on our commitment of 800 additional GPs.”

“We’re working to continue attracting and retaining GPs. This is why we have significantly increased physiotherapy, pharmacy and nursing support to practices, as set out in GP contract, through the recruitment of 3,220 additional staff and are continuing to grow the workforce,” the spokeswoman added.

“We recognise that pension tax rules can act as a disincentive to GPs taking on additional out-of-hours work, however, pension taxation is wholly reserved to the UK Government and our ability to make positive change is limited.”

According to the publication, while all 14 health boards responded to the survey, NHS Highland was only able to submit a partial response, while NHS Borders was unable to provide details of individual GPs, meaning that some data is missing.